The weather in Greece until the end of September

The thermometers will show consistently above 30 degrees in several regions of the country this week as well, according to the Open's meteorologist, Clearchos Marousakis. The weather will resemble summer, with a unique dissonance of some rain towards the west in the afternoon.
A new disturbance, however, appears to be coming from next week, with Autumn returning in late September.
For today, according to Clearchos Marousakis, the weather will be summer, the north winds will continue to blow in the Aegean and especially in the Cyclades. Sunshine will prevail in most areas, while rain will occur in the afternoon in the north and west of the country.
The temperature will reach up to 34 degrees Celsius locally.
In Athens, sunshine will prevail with the mercury reaching 30 degrees. The scene is similar in Thessaloniki, with some chance of rain towards the afternoon.
Good weather on Wednesday as well, while on Thursday comes a little instability with some winds to the north and west. Friday will not show any change.
Fall, however, is coming again from next week according to the weather data so far. As Clearchos Marousakis mentioned, it seems that a disturbance is approaching the country from Europe, which will bring rain. He added that as the seas are still warm, if a new bad weather occurs it will be intense.
Today's weather from EMY
Generally clear weather, with sparse clouds in the Ionian and continental regions. In the afternoon, local rains will occur in the highlands of Epirus and western and central Macedonia.
The winds will blow from northern directions, in the west 3 to 4, in the east 4 to 6 and in the Aegean locally 7 to 8 Beaufort, with gradual weakening from the afternoon.
The temperature will not change appreciably and will reach 28 to 31 and in western Greece 33 degrees Celsius.
MACEDONIA, THRACE
Weather: In Macedonia, sparse clouds which in the midday and afternoon hours will temporarily thicken and local rains and possibly isolated storms will occur, mainly in the mountains of western and central Macedonia. In Thrace generally sunny, with sparse clouds from the afternoon.
Winds: Variable 3 to 4 Beaufort and in the east northeast to 5 to 6 Beaufort with gradual weakening.
Temperature: From 16 to 31 degrees Celsius. In western Macedonia 3 to 4 degrees lower.
IONIAN ISLANDS, EPIROS, WEST STEREA, WEST PELOPONNISOS
Weather: Sparse clouds that will thicken during the midday and afternoon hours in Epirus and local rains will occur in the mountains.
Winds: Variable 3 to 4 Beaufort and temporary in the afternoon in the Ionian northwest with the same intensity.
Temperature: From 16 to 33 degrees Celsius.
EASTERN STEREA, EVIA, EASTERN PELOPONNISOS
Weather: Generally clear, with occasional scattered clouds in the afternoon.
Winds: From the north directions 4 to 6 and in the east local 7 Beaufort with gradual weakening from the afternoon.
Temperature: From 16 to 31 degrees Celsius.
CYCLADES, CRETE
Weather: Generally clear, with local clouds in northern Crete.
Winds: North 6 to 7 and locally to the north 8 Beaufort gradually weakening from the afternoon.
Temperature: From 20 to 27 and in southern Crete up to 31 degrees Celsius.
EAST AEGEAN ISLANDS - DODECANISE
Weather: Generally clear, with sparse clouds in the north from the afternoon.
Winds: Northerly 5 to 7 Beaufort.
Temperature: From 20 to 31 degrees Celsius.
THESSALY
Weather: Scattered clouds temporarily thicker in the midday and afternoon hours.
Winds: From north directions 3 to 4 and in the east local 5 Beaufort with gradual weakening.
Temperature: From 16 to 28 degrees Celsius.
ATTICA
Weather: Generally clear, with occasional scattered clouds in the afternoon.
Winds: North 4 to 6 and in the east local 7 Beaufort with gradual weakening from the afternoon.
Temperature: From 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.
THESSALONIKI
Weather: Sparse clouds that will temporarily thicken in the midday and afternoon hours.
Winds: Variable 3 to 4 Beaufort.
Temperature: From 20 to 29 degrees Celsius.