Η σκεπτόμενη Βρετανία αποθέωσε γιατρούς και νοσηλευτές που μάχονται τον κορονοϊό. Βίντεο

Μπροστάρηδες σε αυτή την χειρονομία τα βασιλικά πιτσιρίκια αλλά και ο παππούς τους πρίγκιπας Κάρολος από την απομόνωση όπου βρίσκεται καθώς είναι θετικός στον κορονοϊό.

Και οι Βρετανοί σε κάθε πόλη βγήκαν στους κήπους και στα μπαλκόνια τους και χειροκρότησαν τους ήρωες της κάθε μέρας σε κάθε χώρα σε κάθε νοσοκομείο.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19 : thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall join the #ClapForOurCarers from Birkhall in Scotland where they are self-isolating It is the first time the Prince has been seen since it was announced he tested positive for #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/A6qobdVNE1