  2. 27 Μαρτίου 2020 - 11:06
Η σκεπτόμενη Βρετανία αποθέωσε γιατρούς και νοσηλευτές που μάχονται τον κορονοϊό. Βίντεο

Εκατομμύρια Βρετανοί χειροκρότησαν το βράδυ της Πέμπτης όλους όσοι εργάζονται στο Βρετανικό ΕΣΥ και δίνουν τα πάντα για να μην εξαπλωθεί κι άλλο ο κορονοϊός.

Μπροστάρηδες σε αυτή την χειρονομία τα βασιλικά πιτσιρίκια αλλά και ο παππούς τους πρίγκιπας Κάρολος από την απομόνωση όπου βρίσκεται καθώς είναι θετικός στον κορονοϊό.

Και οι Βρετανοί σε κάθε πόλη βγήκαν στους κήπους και στα μπαλκόνια τους και χειροκρότησαν τους ήρωες της κάθε μέρας σε κάθε χώρα σε κάθε νοσοκομείο.

Δείτε και τα υπέροχα βίντεο

 
 

