Tips to improve the relationship with our dog

1. We reward the desired behavior immediately after the behavior occurs.

2. We ignore the unwanted behavior (if it can be ignored and is not dangerous, eg we cannot ignore a dog that bites).

3. We avoid the use of punishment, especially physical violence and aids, such as chokes, collars with spikes, etc. In particular, in cases of aggression, the use of punishment can worsen the aggressive behavior of the dog and become particularly dangerous for the physical integrity of people or others animals.

4. We adopt consistency in our behavior. The whole family should decide together the rules of the house and they should not change according to the circumstances.

