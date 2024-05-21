Νεκρός και τραυματίες από έντονες αναταράξεις σε πτήση από Λονδίνο για Σιγκαπούρη

Ένας επιβάτης σκοτώθηκε και περισσότεροι από 30 άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν σε πτήση της Singapore Airlines από το Λονδίνο προς τη Σιγκαπούρη, ύστερα από έντονες αναταράξεις.
Το Boeing 777-300ER με προορισμό τη Σιγκαπούρη εκτράπηκε προς Μπανγκόκ και προσγειώθηκε στις 15:45 τοπική ώρα, σύμφωνα με το BBC.
Το αεροσκάφος μετέφερε συνολικά 211 επιβάτες και 18 μέλη πληρώματος, ανέφερε η αεροπορική εταιρεία σε ανακοίνωσή της.
«Η Singapore Airlines εκφράζει τα βαθύτατα συλλυπητήριά της στην οικογένεια του νεκρού», σημείωσε.
