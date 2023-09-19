Dementia: The 11 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

Different types of dementia are more associated with older people. However, there are cases where dementia is also found in people under 65 years of age.
Experts still don't know what "triggers" dementia in the human body. What is considered certain is that the patient's medical history plays a role. In other words, if someone has someone with dementia in their close family environment, they have a greater risk of developing the disease themselves.
Experts from Johns Hopkins University have revealed the 11 main symptoms in the early stages of dementia, which could help in its early diagnosis.
The 11 signs that may indicate an early onset of dementia
- Forgetting important things, especially important dates or recently acquired information
- Asking for the same information over and over again
- Having trouble solving basic problems, such as doing math on a bill or calculating the amount in a favorite recipe
- Losing track of time and not remembering the current date
- Getting confused on the move and not knowing where he is or how he got there
- Have problems with depth perception or other vision problems
- Having trouble participating in conversations or finding the right word for something
- Misplacing his things and not being able to remember his last steps to find them
- To exhibit increasingly poor judgment
- To withdraw from work and social events
- Have changes in mood and personality