9.5m waves hit coastal areas in South Africa – 2 dead, 7 injured

Large waves caused by a phenomenon known as a "spring tide" hit coastal areas of South Africa over the weekend, killing two people and injuring seven, authorities said on Monday (18/9).

The weather service reported waves as high as 9.5 meters, some of which damaged waterfront buildings and washed away cars in parking lots.

South Africa's meteorological service announced that 50% of the country's coastline was affected by sea waves.

 

Among the victims was a 93-year-old woman who was injured when a wave swept through a parking lot in the Wilderness area on the country's south coast, although the National Marine Rescue Institute said her death may have been of natural causes after she was taken to hospital.

The sea swelled on Saturday and Sunday, breaking railings, roads and buildings and sweeping away many cars.


 

 

