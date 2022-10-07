Νόμπελ Ειρήνης 2022: Στον Ales Bialiatski και σε δύο ανθρωπιστικές οργανώσεις

από: Κωνσταντίνα Κοσμά | 07 Οκτωβρίου 2022 - 12:15 | Κόσμος
Νόμπελ Ειρήνης 2022: Στον Ales Bialiatski και σε δύο ανθρωπιστικές οργανώσεις

Στον Ales Bialiatski και δύο ανθρωπιστικές οργανώσεις απένειμε το Νόμπελ Ειρήνης 2022 η Επιτροπή των Νόμπελ, όπως ανακοινώθηκε πριν λίγα λεπτά.

Πρόκειται για τον υπερασπιστή των ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων Ales Bialiatski από τη Λευκορωσία, τη ρωσική οργάνωση ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων Memorial και την ουκρανική οργάνωση ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων Center for Civil Liberties.

ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ

Copyright © 2022 Madata.gr All Rights Reserved. Designed By GreenWeb