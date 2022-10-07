Νόμπελ Ειρήνης 2022: Στον Ales Bialiatski και σε δύο ανθρωπιστικές οργανώσεις

Στον Ales Bialiatski και δύο ανθρωπιστικές οργανώσεις απένειμε το Νόμπελ Ειρήνης 2022 η Επιτροπή των Νόμπελ, όπως ανακοινώθηκε πριν λίγα λεπτά.

Πρόκειται για τον υπερασπιστή των ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων Ales Bialiatski από τη Λευκορωσία, τη ρωσική οργάνωση ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων Memorial και την ουκρανική οργάνωση ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων Center for Civil Liberties.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.