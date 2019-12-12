  1. Media
Άνοιξε το πουκάμισο της Φαίης Σκορδά την ώρα που χόρευε!

Μια αμήχανη στιγμή, που όμως αντιμετώπισε με χαμόγελο, ήρθε αντιμέτωπη η Φαίη Σκορδά στον τηλεοπτικό αέρα.

Ενώ η παρουσιάστρια χόρευε ξέφρενα και διασκέδαζε με τη ψυχή της στο πλατό της εκπομπής του Ant1, «το Πρωινό» άνοιξαν τα κουμπιά του πουκαμίσου της μετατρέποντας το πρόγραμμα σε ελαφρώς ακατάλληλο.

Το σοκ της Φαίης Σκορδά ήταν μεγάλο ενώ τα αντανακλαστικά του σκηνοθέτη αποδείχθηκαν σωτήρια για την παρουσιάστρια αφού το πλάνο άλλαξε αμέσως.

Τα νευρικά γέλια κυριάρχησαν στο πλατό τη στιγμή που η Φαίη Σκορδά προσπαθούσε να καλυφθεί.