</div> <div style="display:table;margin:60px auto"> <!-- /75351959/madata.gr/article_end --> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1528665514249-9"> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1528665514249-9'); }); </script> </div> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-3 highlights"> <div style="overflow:hidden"> <div style="margin-top:-14px;float:left;margin-bottom:6px;" class="fb-like" data-href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html" data-send="false" data-layout="button_count" data-width="140" data-show-faces="false"> </div> <div style="margin-top:0px;margin-bottom:6px;float:left" class="fb-share-button" data-href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html" data-type="button_count"> </div> <div style="float:left;margin-top:0px;"> <a href="https://twitter.com/share" class="twitter-share-button" data-url="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html" data-via="madata" data-related="madata" data-text="Άνοιξε το πουκάμισο της Φαίης Σκορδά την ώρα που χόρευε!"> </a> <script>!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");</script> </div> <div style="float:left;margin-top:-14px;margin-bottom:20px"> <div class="g-plusone" data-size="medium" data-href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html"> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> window.___gcfg = {lang: 'el'}; (function() { var po = document.createElement('script'); po.type = 'text/javascript'; po.async = true; po.src = 'https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(po, s); })(); </script> </div> </div> <section> <h4>ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ ΑΠΟ Media</h4> <article> <div style="font-size:11px;color:#999">12/12 | 22:59</div> <h5 style="margin-top:0"><a href="diafora/media/717624-GNTM-2-«lypamai-gia-diafora-pragmata-dikoys-moy-daimones»-exomologhthhke-h-katia.html">GNTM 2: «Λυπάμαι για διάφορα πράγματα, δικούς μου δαίμονες» εξομολογήθηκε η Κάτια</a></h5></article> <article> <div style="font-size:11px;color:#999">12/12 | 22:44</div> <h5 style="margin-top:0"><a href="diafora/media/717622-h-ataka-apo-thn-andriana-mpampalh-ston-aera-poy-pagose-ton-moytsina.html">Η ατάκα από την Ανδριάνα Μπάμπαλη στον αέρα που πάγωσε τον Μουτσινά</a></h5></article> <article> <div style="font-size:11px;color:#999">12/12 | 20:41</div> <h5 style="margin-top:0"><a href="diafora/media/717608-chathhkan-ta-ichnh-nearoy-hthopoioy-ton-anazhtoyn-sthn-nikoloylh.html">Χάθηκαν τα ίχνη νεαρού ηθοποιού. Τον αναζητούν στην Νικολούλη</a></h5></article> <article> <div style="font-size:11px;color:#999">12/12 | 19:23</div> <h5 style="margin-top:0"><a href="diafora/media/717606-agries-melisses-proysalhs-kai-miltiadhs-pairnoyn-thn-apofash-na-antimetopisoyn-ton-doyka.html">Άγριες Μέλισσες: Προύσαλης και Μιλτιάδης παίρνουν την απόφαση να αντιμετωπίσουν τον Δούκα</a></h5></article> <article> <div style="font-size:11px;color:#999">12/12 | 16:26</div> <h5 style="margin-top:0"><a href="diafora/media/717581-My-Style-Rocks-ayth-tha-einai-h-paroysiastria.html">My Style Rocks: Αυτή θα είναι η παρουσιάστρια</a></h5></article> <article> <div style="font-size:11px;color:#999">12/12 | 16:04</div> <h5 style="margin-top:0"><a href="diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html">Άνοιξε το πουκάμισο της Φαίης Σκορδά την ώρα που χόρευε!</a></h5></article> <article> <div style="font-size:11px;color:#999">12/12 | 10:50</div> <h5 style="margin-top:0"><a href="diafora/media/717525-h-megki-ntrio-apokalypse-ta-apagoreymena-toy-GNTM.html">Η Μέγκι Ντρίο αποκάλυψε τα απαγορευμένα του GNTM</a></h5></article> <article> <div style="font-size:11px;color:#999">12/12 | 10:32</div> <h5 style="margin-top:0"><a href="diafora/media/717522-agries-melisses-myrsinh-xana-enantion-trion-adelfon-apopse.html">Αγριες Μέλισσες: Μυρσίνη ξανά εναντίον τριών αδελφών απόψε</a></h5></article> </section> <div class="ad"> <!-- /75351959/madata.gr/sidebar4 --> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1528665514249-4"> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1528665514249-4'); }); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div style="width:100%;display:table;margin:0 auto;padding-bottom:50px"> <!-- antistixisi --> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-format="autorelaxed" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2921576671532916" data-ad-slot="6101598570"> </ins> <script type="text/javascript"> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> </div> <div style="width:100%;padding:20px 0;overflow:hidden"> <div style="margin-top:0px;float:left;margin-right:12px" class="fb-like" data-href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html" data-send="false" data-layout="button_count" data-width="140" data-show-faces="false"> </div> <div style="margin-top:0px;float:left;margin-right:12px" class="fb-share-button" data-href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html" data-type="button_count"> </div> <div style="float:left;margin-top:0px;width:90px;overflow:hidden"> <a href="https://twitter.com/share" class="twitter-share-button" data-url="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html" data-via="madata" data-related="madata" data-text="Άνοιξε το πουκάμισο της Φαίης Σκορδά την ώρα που χόρευε!"> </a> <script>!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");</script> </div> <div style="float:left;margin-top:14px"> <div class="g-plusone" data-size="medium" data-href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html"> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> window.___gcfg = {lang: 'el'}; (function() { var po = document.createElement('script'); po.type = 'text/javascript'; po.async = true; po.src = 'https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(po, s); })(); </script> </div> </div> <div class="author_new">-</div> <div style="color:#888;font-size:14px;padding:0px 0px 6px 0px;">Σχολιάστε το άρθρο:</div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html" data-num-posts="10" migrated="1" data-width="100%"> </div> <!-- <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/717574-anoixe-to-poykamiso-ths-faihs-skorda-thn-ora-poy-choreye.html" data-colorscheme="light" data-numposts="10" data-width="636" migrated="1"> </div> --> </article> <!--<vte:include file="templates/madata2015/box/viralnet.tpl" />--> <!--<vte:include file="templates/madata2015/box/article_more.tpl" />--> </div> <div id="sidebar"> <div class="ad336"> <!-- /75351959/madata.gr/sidebar1 --> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1528665514249-1"> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1528665514249-1'); }); </script> </div> </div> <section class="module-news top-margin"> <header><h2>Δημοφιλέστερα σήμερα</h2><span class="borderline"><!-- --></span></header> <div class="article-container"> <article class="clearfix"> <a title="Το λιοντάρι του γράπωσε το χέρι μέσα από το κλουβί, το δάγκωνε και δεν το άφηνε" href="epikairotita/world/717434-to-liontari-toy-grapose-to-cheri-mesa-apo-to-kloyvi-to-dagkone-kai-den-to-afhne.html"><img src="https://static.madata.gr/gim/greenthumb.php?src=/files/lion.jpg&w=100&h=80&zc=1&s=1" width="100" height="80" alt="Το λιοντάρι του γράπωσε το χέρι μέσα από το κλουβί, το δάγκωνε και δεν το άφηνε" /></a> <span class="published"> <a style="color:#6f9ed3" href="epikairotita/world/index.1.html">Κόσμος</a> </span> <h3><a href="epikairotita/world/717434-to-liontari-toy-grapose-to-cheri-mesa-apo-to-kloyvi-to-dagkone-kai-den-to-afhne.html">Το λιοντάρι του γράπωσε το χέρι μέσα από το κλουβί, το δάγκωνε και δεν το άφηνε</a></h3> </article> <article class="clearfix"> <a title="Χαμός σε γάμο: Ο κουμπάρος έριξε μπουνιά στη νύφη και την έσερνε από το νυφικό" href="epikairotita/world/717449-chamos-se-gamo-o-koymparos-erixe-mpoynia-sth-nyfh-kai-thn-eserne-apo-to-nyfiko.html"><img src="https://static.madata.gr/gim/greenthumb.php?src=/files/gamosxilo.jpg&w=100&h=80&zc=1&s=1" width="100" height="80" alt="Χαμός σε γάμο: Ο κουμπάρος έριξε μπουνιά στη νύφη και την έσερνε από το νυφικό" /></a> <span class="published"> <a style="color:#6f9ed3" href="epikairotita/world/index.1.html">Κόσμος</a> </span> <h3><a href="epikairotita/world/717449-chamos-se-gamo-o-koymparos-erixe-mpoynia-sth-nyfh-kai-thn-eserne-apo-to-nyfiko.html">Χαμός σε γάμο: Ο κουμπάρος έριξε μπουνιά στη νύφη και την έσερνε από το νυφικό</a></h3> </article> <article class="clearfix"> <a title="Εξωγήινα σήματα από τον Αστερισμό του Βωμού λαμβάνει η Γη" href="diafora/stranges/717264-exoghina-shmata-apo-ton-asterismo-toy-vomoy-lamvanei-h-gh.html"><img src="https://static.madata.gr/gim/greenthumb.php?src=/files/exogiinoi.jpg&w=100&h=80&zc=1&s=1" width="100" height="80" alt="Εξωγήινα σήματα από τον Αστερισμό του Βωμού λαμβάνει η Γη" /></a> <span class="published"> <a style="color:#6f9ed3" href="diafora/stranges/index.1.html">Παράξενα</a> </span> <h3><a href="diafora/stranges/717264-exoghina-shmata-apo-ton-asterismo-toy-vomoy-lamvanei-h-gh.html">Εξωγήινα σήματα από τον Αστερισμό του Βωμού λαμβάνει η Γη</a></h3> </article> <article class="clearfix"> <a title="Πέθανε ο ηθοποιός Τζακ Μπερνς σε ηλικία 14 ετών" href="diafora/showbiz/717467-pethane-o-hthopoios-tzak-mperns-se-hlikia-14-eton.html"><img src="https://static.madata.gr/gim/greenthumb.php?src=/files/14XRONOS.jpg&w=100&h=80&zc=1&s=1" width="100" height="80" alt="Πέθανε ο ηθοποιός Τζακ Μπερνς σε ηλικία 14 ετών" /></a> <span class="published"> <a style="color:#6f9ed3" href="diafora/showbiz/index.1.html">ShowBiz</a> </span> <h3><a href="diafora/showbiz/717467-pethane-o-hthopoios-tzak-mperns-se-hlikia-14-eton.html">Πέθανε ο ηθοποιός Τζακ Μπερνς σε ηλικία 14 ετών</a></h3> </article> <article class="clearfix"> <a title="GNTM: Αυτά τα χρήματα παίρνουν οι διαγωνιζόμενες το μήνα" href="diafora/media/717479-GNTM-ayta-ta-chrhmata-pairnoyn-oi-diagonizomenes-to-mhna.html"><img src="https://static.madata.gr/gim/greenthumb.php?src=/files/GNTM1.jpg&w=100&h=80&zc=1&s=1" width="100" height="80" alt="GNTM: Αυτά τα χρήματα παίρνουν οι διαγωνιζόμενες το μήνα" /></a> <span class="published"> <a style="color:#6f9ed3" href="diafora/media/index.1.html">Media</a> </span> <h3><a href="diafora/media/717479-GNTM-ayta-ta-chrhmata-pairnoyn-oi-diagonizomenes-to-mhna.html">GNTM: Αυτά τα χρήματα παίρνουν οι διαγωνιζόμενες το μήνα</a></h3> </article> </div> </section> <div class="ad336"> <!-- /75351959/madata.gr/sidebar2 --> <div id="div-gpt-ad-1528665514249-2"> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1528665514249-2'); }); </script> </div> </div> <section class="module-timeline" style="margin:24px 0 50px 0"> <header><h2>Focus Today</h2><span class="borderline"><!-- --></span></header> <div class="articles"> <article> <div class="cnt"> <i class="bullet bullet-tech"><!-- --></i> <span class="category cat-tech"><a href="epikairotita/politics/index.1.html">Πολιτική</a></span> <h3><a href="epikairotita/politics/717594-mhtsotakhs-h-eyroph-ypsonei-teichh-apenanti-sthn-toyrkikh-proklhtikothta.html">Μητσοτάκης: Η Ευρώπη υψώνει τείχη απέναντι στην τουρκική προκλητικότητα</a></h3> </div> </article> <article> <div class="cnt"> <i class="bullet bullet-tech"><!-- --></i> <span class="category cat-tech"><a href="epikairotita/politics/index.1.html">Πολιτική</a></span> <h3><a href="epikairotita/politics/717588-mhnyma-mhtsotakh-prin-th-synodo-koryfhs-h-ee-ypsonei-diplomatika-teichh-apenanti-sthn-toyrkia.html">Μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη πριν τη Σύνοδο Κορυφής: Η ΕΕ υψώνει διπλωματικά τείχη απέναντι στην Τουρκία</a></h3> </div> </article> <article> <div class="cnt"> <i class="bullet bullet-tech"><!-- --></i> <span class="category cat-tech"><a href="epikairotita/politics/index.1.html">Πολιτική</a></span> <h3><a href="epikairotita/politics/717553-ragdaies-exelixeis-h-toyrkia-ekviase-th-livyh-gia-thn-symfonia-anaferoyn-diplomatikes-phges.html">Ραγδαίες εξελίξεις: "Η Τουρκία εκβίασε τη Λιβύη για την συμφωνία" αναφέρουν διπλωματικές πηγές</a></h3> </div> </article> <article> <div class="cnt"> <i class="bullet bullet-tech"><!-- --></i> <span class="category cat-tech"><a href="epikairotita/politics/index.1.html">Πολιτική</a></span> <h3><a href="epikairotita/politics/717557-h-syggnomh-ths-kasimath-meta-ton-salo-gia-to-mpatsoi-goyroynia-dolofonoi.html">Η συγγνώμη της Κασιμάτη μετά τον σάλο για το "μπάτσοι, γουρούνια, δολοφόνοι"</a></h3> </div> </article> <article> <div class="cnt"> <i class="bullet bullet-tech"><!-- --></i> <span class="category cat-tech"><a href="epikairotita/social/index.1.html">Κοινωνία</a></span> <h3><a href="epikairotita/social/717501-emprhstikes-epitheseis-se-spiti-dhmosiografoy-kai-proistamenoy-stis-fylakes-korydalloy.html">Εμπρηστικές επιθέσεις σε σπίτι δημοσιογράφου και προϊσταμένου στις φυλακές Κορυδαλλού</a></h3> </div> </article> </div> </section> <script async="async" src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"> </script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-format="autorelaxed" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2921576671532916" data-ad-slot="7227760179"> </ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script> <section class="module-quote"> <header><h2><a style="color:#fff" href="https://www.madata.gr/viral/index.1.html">Go Viral</a></h2><span class="borderline"> </span></header> <blockquote> <p><a href="viral/717464-to-thymomeno-moro-einai-h-pio-viral-fotografia-poy-tha-deis-shmera.html">Το θυμωμένο μωρό, είναι η πιο viral φωτογραφία που θα δεις σήμερα</a></p> <p style="font-size:12px;font-family:'Open Sans',Arial,Tahoma,Verdana,sans-serif;color:#ccaaaa">Η νεογέννητη Λούνα Μούσα έγινε viral όταν οι γονείς της αποφάσισαν ότι ήθελαν να της κάνουν φωτογράφιση. Όταν οι γονείς της τριών εβδομάδων Λούνα Μούσα ...</p> </blockquote> </section> </div> </div> </div> <footer id="page-footer"> <div class="container"> <nav id="foot-menu" class="hidden-xs"> <ul class="clearfix"> <li class="home current"><a href="https://www.madata.gr/"><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-home"><!-- --></span></a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/epikairotita/politics/index.1.html">Πολιτική</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/epikairotita/social/index.1.html">Κοινωνία</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/epikairotita/economy/index.1.html">Οικονομία</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/epikairotita/world/index.1.html">Κόσμος</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/athletic/index.1.html">Αθλητικά</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/showbiz/index.1.html">ShowBiz</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/media/index.1.html">Media</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/health/index.1.html">Υγεία</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/science/index.1.html">Επιστήμη</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/diafora/stranges/index.1.html">Παράξενα</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/epikairotita/cyprus/index.1.html">Κύπρος</a></li> <li class="options"><a href="#" class="scrollToTop">UP <span class="glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-up"><!-- --></span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="about row"> <div class="col-sm-12 col-md-3"><h3><a href="https://www.madata.gr/"><img src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/img/logo-black.png" alt="Madata.GR" /></a></h3></div> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-5" style="padding-top:10px;padding-left:170px"> <a title="Βρείτε μας στο Facebook" href="http://www.facebook.com/madata.gr" target="_blank"><i class="fa fa-facebook fa-lg"><!-- --></i></a> <a title="Ακολουθήστε μας στο Twitter" href="http://twitter.com/madata" target="_blank"><i class="fa fa-twitter fa-lg"><!-- --></i></a> <a title="Εγγραφείτε στο RSS" href="https://www.madata.gr/feeds.html"><i class="fa fa-rss fa-lg"><!-- --></i></a> <a title="Widgets: Ενσωματώστε το Madata.GR στο blog σας" href="https://www.madata.gr/widgets.html"><i class="fa fa-gear fa-lg"><!-- --></i></a> </div> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4"> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/contact_us.html">Επικοινωνία</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/diafimisi.html">Διαφήμιση</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.madata.gr/terms_of_use.html">Όροι Χρήσης</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.madata.gr/web_directory/index.php" target="_blank">Κατάλογος διαδικτύου</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="copyright row"> <div class="col-sm-6">© 2015. All rights reserved. <a style="color:#333" href="http://evinochori.gr/%CE%9A%CE%91%CE%A1%CE%91%CE%93%CE%99%CE%91%CE%9D%CE%9D%CE%97%CE%A3-%CE%A6%CE%A9%CE%A4%CE%97%CE%A3.php" target="_blank">_</a></div> <div class="col-sm-6 text-right">Produced by <a href="http://www.greenweb.gr" target="_blank"><img src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/img/green-new.png" alt="GreenWeb.gr" title="Green Interactive Media" /></a></div> </div> </div> </footer> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/js/jquery.min.js"> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/js/bootstrap.min.js"> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/js/bootstrap-datepicker.js"> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/js/jquery.sidr.min.js"> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/js/jquery.carouFredSel-6.2.1-packed.js"> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/js/jquery.touchSwipe.min.js"> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/js/jquery.photobox.js"> </script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.madata.gr/themes/madata2015/js/functions.js"> </script> <!-- Histats START --> <script type="text/javascript">var _Hasync= _Hasync|| []; _Hasync.push(['Histats.start', '1,46292,4,0,0,0,00000000']); _Hasync.push(['Histats.fasi', '1']); _Hasync.push(['Histats.track_hits', '']); (function() { var hs = document.createElement('script'); hs.type = 'text/javascript'; hs.async = true; hs.src = ('//s10.histats.com/js15_as.js'); (document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || document.getElementsByTagName('body')[0]).appendChild(hs); })();</script> <noscript><a href="/" target="_blank"><img src="//sstatic1.histats.com/0.gif?46292&101" alt="" border="0" /></a></noscript> <!-- Histats END --> <!-- GAnalytics START --> <script type="text/javascript"> var gaJsHost = (("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://ssl." : "http://www."); document.write(unescape("%3Cscript src='" + gaJsHost + "google-analytics.com/ga.js' type='text/javascript'%3E%3C/script%3E")); </script> <script type="text/javascript"> try { var pageTracker = _gat._getTracker("UA-809157-2"); pageTracker._trackPageview(); } catch(err) {}</script> <!-- GAnalytics END --> <script type="text/javascript" class="teads" async="true" src="//a.teads.tv/page/77246/tag"> </script> <!-- Go to www.addthis.com/dashboard to customize your tools --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-5549d1ca6707751a" async="async"><!-- --></script> </body> </html>