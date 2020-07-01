Μια influencer ξεσκεπάζει τα τρικ των υπόλοιπων που έχουν τέλεια εικόνα

Μια influencer διαφορετική από τις… συνηθισμένες είναι η Ντανάι Μέρσερ η οποία με τις φωτογραφίες της στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram επιχειρεί να ξεσκεπάσει κάθε τρικ των υπολοίπων που αρέσκονται στο να πωλούν και να διαφημίζουν μια εικόνα τέλεια αλλά καθ’ όλα ψεύτικη...
Η ίδια δε διστάζει να χρησιμοποιήσει τον εαυτό της ως μοντέλο, αφήνοντας σε κοινή θέα κυτταρίτιδα, τοπικό πάχος, ραγάδες και κάθε ατέλεια του σώματός της. Σκοπός της είναι να σβήσει κάθε ίχνος του body shaming και να κάνει τις γυναίκες να αισθάνονται όμορφα για το κορμί τους.
Άλλωστε, τα σώματα που φιγουράρουν συχνά στις πρώτες θέσεις στο Instagram, εικόνες αψεγάδιαστες, σώματα γυμνασμένα και… τέλεια, δεν αποτελούν παρά προϊόντα καλού photoshop ή καλής λήψης φωτογραφίας με φωτισμούς που... ξέρουν να κρύβουν καλά ό,τι – για πολλούς - χαλάει την αισθητική...
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Let’s talk EDITING APPS. This transformation took all of two minutes. I smudged out stretchmarks and swapped my bloating for a bum, brightened my eyes and smoothed that great lil mid-forehead vein. In just 120 seconds, I became a SHINIER, GLOSSIER version of myself. And it was incredibly easy. I used to edit my photos like this. When I was recovering from my relapse, I felt delicate. Insecure. So I would use apps like these to make myself THINNER. Always, always thinner. Because in my mind, thin was perfect. And maybe if I was perfect, everything would be ok. Maybe I would be loved. So I have NO anger towards people who use these. No anger. Because I’ve been there. Instead I want to stress to YOU how OFTEN it happens. How in addition to posing and lighting and outfit swaps and all the shiny things I talk about on here, there’s always this lil side of technology. And I want to say that if you’re someone who uses these often, Who changes your body or changes your skin or changes YOU, Know you are seen. You are worthy. And you are LOVED, EXACTLY as you already are. No technology-sponsored changes required. Stay safe out there gals. We’re in this together. Original photo @chiclebelle #instagramvsreality #feminist #beforeandafter #instavsreality #iweigh #bodyacceptance #selflove
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
How do influencers get GREAT BOOTIE PHOTOS? But also - SOCIAL MEDIA is NOT REAL. Seriously. It’s not. Look how much my bumbum transforms just by how I’m standing. PLUS I’m in SHADOW, which hides my cellulite and stretchmarks. And I’m filming on a LOW RES FRONT CAM, which does the same. Here’s how I did it. THE BIKINI: You usually see this pose in TRAVEL SNAPS, with a tanned beach bum framed against a blue sky. Sometimes there’s a guy’s hand reaching up. HOW: Bikini high for longer leg lines; step my feet apart; pop my hips back; arms overhead so waist looks longer; and bam take photo. It looks crazy from the side though . THE WORKOUT WEAR: Bonus points for light coloured leggings and/or bum rusching, which adds to this. HOW: Face away from camera, legs in a line. Rotate over one shoulder. Squeeze back bum cheek. Arch hips back. Squeeze core. Arms overhead for long waist. Bam! Take photo. So there you go. Look, if you want to run around taking all the bumbum photos and rocking all the angles, go for it. But more importantly, remember this: SOCIAL MEDIA is not REAL. It’s POSED. FILTERED. PERFECTED. Especially with aesthetic photos. So don’t compare yourself. Don’t be hard on yourself. You’re doing great - no bootie pose required x . Also top is @womensbestwear @womensbest.me . #instagramvsreality #socialmediavsreality #fitspo #bodyconfidence #selflove #posing
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
ME / ALSO ME - Because POSING is fun but sitting COMFORTABLY is even better. Now let’s talk DIET CULTURE myths. For years, I thought if I GOT RID of my CELLULITE, I would be happy. It has always been my hang up. So I cut calories. I dropped dress sizes. I shrank. And I waited for that joy, for that feeling of confidence. It didn’t come. Not even at my smallest. None of these things made me feel BETTER about MYSELF. And now, now, years later, I am softer. Squishier. No longer starving. I weigh more. But my heart is lighter. Because here’s the thing I learned the hard way, The thing that diet ads never tell you: BODY IMAGE starts on the inside. It does. Being comfortable with your cellulite? Your stretchmarks? Your bits that wiggle and jiggle and fold here or crease there? All that requires mental work. Internal heavy lifting. Where day by day, month by month, you remind yourself how INCREDIBLE you are. And how your WORTH, your VALUE as a HUMAN, doesn’t CHANGE even when your body does. Nor does anyone else’s. So today, fight against the urge to measure WHO YOU ARE as a HUMAN against whatever is or isn’t happening with your body. Extend the same kindness to other women around you. And allow yourself the softness of a bit of self love. Because you ARE wonderful. You ARE incredible. You ARE WORTHY. Posed or relaxed, sandy or sweaty or sleepy or in any state. You’re loved. x PHOTOS @chiclebelle @gabrielleph #bodyacceptance #selflove #womenirl #cellulite #stretchmarks #normalizenormalbodies #instagramvsreality
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
CELLULITE to BUMBUM in three seconds flat? Is it magic? A weird pill? A crazy dose of photoshop? Or, hey, how about just lighting. Lighting matters SO MUCH in fitness photos and videos. Just look at the difference as I move from sun into shade. So what’s the ‘secret’? Direct light, like the sunlight from the window, can be really harsh. It shows all the wobbly wibbly bits and stretchmarks and soft parts of me. Softer light, like the diffused shade from the window, is generally gentler. It smooths and flattens. The same goes for outdoors. It’s why people shoot at sunrise or sunset - the ‘golden hours’. You get those same flattering shades. Today I just wanted to pull back the curtain a bit. Remind you how easy it is to filter and frame things so they look perfect - even without ever using a touch of photoshop. But more than that, far more than that, I want to say how your cellulite, Your stretchmarks, Those are so gosh darn normal. So common. So BEAUTIFUL. And so WORTHY of seeing the sun. #cellulite #stretchmarks #socialmediavsreality #normalizenormalbodies #iweigh #whstrong