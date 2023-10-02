Today it will be sunny, but at intervals there will be thin clouds that will locally be denser, mainly in the continental areas and in the Northern and Eastern Aegean.
The temperature in Western Macedonia will range from 11 to 23 degrees Celsius, in the rest of Macedonia and Thrace 15 to 28, in Thessaly from 15 to 27, in Epirus from 15 to 30, in Sterea from 14 to 28, in the Peloponnese from 12 to 29, in the Ionian Islands from 15 to 27, in the Northern and Eastern Aegean Islands from 16 to 28, in the Cyclades from 18 to 26, in the Dodecanese from 22 to 28 and in Crete from 18 to 29 degrees Celsius.
Winds in the Aegean will blow from north directions 3 to 5 Beaufort and in the southeastern parts of 4 to 6 Beaufort. In the Ionian the winds will blow from eastern directions 2 to 4 Beaufort but from noon to the early evening hours they will become northwest 2 to 4 Beaufort and in the northern parts of it 3 to 5 and locally up to 6 Beaufort.
ATTICA
Weather: Generally clear. In the midday and afternoon hours, temporary clouds will develop and local rains or showers will occur mainly in the east and north.
Winds: Northeast 3 to 5 and in the east up to 6 Beaufort.
Temperature: From 16 to 28 degrees Celsius.
WEATHER FORECAST in Greece FOR TUESDAY 03-10-2023
In Crete, central Macedonia, Thessaly, Sporades, Evia, central Sterea and southern Peloponnese, temporarily increased cloudiness with local rains or showers and gradual improvement from the afternoon. In the rest of the country, generally clear weather with temporary clouds in the midday and afternoon hours in the continental highlands.
Winds will blow in the west east southeast 3 to 5, in the east from north directions 4 to 6 and in the Aegean locally up to 7 Beaufort with gradual weakening from the afternoon.
The temperature will drop slightly in the east and will reach 26 to 27 and in places 28 degrees Celsius.
WEATHER FORECAST in Greece FOR WEDNESDAY 04-10-2023
Generally clear weather is forecast across the country with a few temporary clouds in the south until the afternoon. Visibility will be locally limited in the west during the morning and evening hours.
Winds in the west will be variably weak while in the east they will blow from north directions 3 to 5 Beaufort.
The temperature will rise slightly.
WEATHER FORECAST in Greece FOR THURSDAY 05-10-2023
Generally clear weather is forecast throughout the country with a few temporary clouds in the midday and afternoon hours in the northern mainland where local rains may occur in the mountains. Visibility will be locally limited in the west during the morning and evening hours.
Winds will blow from north directions 2 to 4 and in the Aegean locally up to 5 Beaufort.
The temperature will not change appreciably.
WEATHER FORECAST in Greece FOR FRIDAY 06-10-2023
Generally clear weather is forecast throughout the country with a few temporary clouds in the midday and afternoon hours in the continental areas where local rains are likely to occur mainly in the western and northern highlands. Visibility will be locally limited mainly in the west during the morning and evening hours.
Winds will blow from north directions 3 to 4, in the Aegean 4 to 5 and gradually locally up to 6 Beaufort.
The temperature will not change appreciably.