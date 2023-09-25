French press: How Greece is doing better on immigration

Thousands of migrants are flocking to the Italian island of Lampedusa which is now the main gateway to Europe, as flows from Greece have dropped significantly since the Closed Controlled Structures for migrants were put into operation.
A migration wave that is reviving European policy debates on irregular migration and blame-sharing, while European citizens demand that Europe better control immigration, even as it insists on unworkable plans.
The above is noted in three different articles published in the magazine of the newspaper Le Figaro, in the newspaper La Croix and in the magazine L'Express, respectively.
According to the Le Figaro magazine article, Lampedusa is a gateway to illegal immigration, commenting that "the Italian island has become a symbol of Europe's inability to manage the migration crisis".
In the same article it is noted that "one understands that the Greeks, after the crises of 2015 and 2016, created the reception and detention centers for immigrants on the island of Lesvos, in the northeast of the Aegean. It covers 1,632 sq km, with just over 100,000 inhabitants – a population more than ten times that of Lampedusa... But it remains an island that allows the Greek authorities to take their time to consider the situation of migrants and make screening between those who can look for work in Europe and those who will have to return to their homeland'.
In fact, as the article emphasizes, the number of migrants using the Eastern Mediterranean routes has halved since the Greeks organized the Closed Controlled Structures on Lesvos.
At the same time, in a survey presented by the newspaper La Croix, it becomes clear that Europeans are in favor of more controlled immigration. According to the findings of the poll carried out at the end of August, in ten countries, by the Viavoice Institute, for the think tank Confrontations Europe (created by Philippe Herzog and Michel Rocard), the totality of the responses reveals above all that the debate on immigration has been appropriated, in recent years, by parties that call for the rejection of immigrants. “In France, this negative perception of immigration has long been entrenched in the far right.
However, we see that it has progressed in public opinion over the last twenty years," notes Thomas Genty, of the Viavoice Institute.
As reported, among other things, the vast majority of Europeans believe that "immigration is particularly high in their country": This is what 74% of Germans, 73% of Italians, 71% of French or 66% of Belgians believe participated in the research. Surprisingly, they say they are more "in favor of legal immigration of non-Europeans".
The countries most open to this contribution are those of Southern Europe: Spain (78% in favor or rather in favor), Italy (76%), Romania (70%), Greece (56%). In Germany, opinions are split: 48% are in favor versus 47% against or completely against.
Two countries stand out for being overwhelmingly opposed to legal immigration: Hungary (51% against or rather against) and France (50%). France is also the only country where a majority of respondents believe that immigration has a negative economic impact (53%).
On the other hand, in L'Express magazine, an interview with Matthieu Tardis, researcher and director of the research center Synergies migrations, is published under the title "Managing migration flows: "Europe insists on unworkable plans".
Among other things, the researcher explains who is blocking the adoption of the migration pact in the EU: “Each country has its own theory on migration, with its own national perception on the subject. Very schematically, there are three blocs: the countries of first entry, in the South, from Spain to Greece, which call for more solidarity and a redistribution of arrivals.
Northwestern countries, including France and Germany who want to welcome the migrants, but only if the countries of the South register these asylum seekers on their soil. Finally, there are the Central European countries that do not want to accept anyone, hence the Commission's proposal for a financial contribution of 20,000 euros per asylum seeker that is not accepted.