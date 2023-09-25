# ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ# ΣΥΡΙΖΑ# MARKET PASS# ΕΠΙΔΟΜΑ# ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑΣ# ΑΠΕΡΓΙΑ# ΘΕΣΣΑΛΙΑ# ΛΙΒΥΗ# ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΕΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ

USA: Huge problems from bad weather Ophelia

Tropical Storm Ophelia hit the east coast of the US, causing flooding and massive problems.

The extreme weather affected more than 8 million people, from North Carolina to New York. Roads turned into rivers, with entire neighborhoods resembling a lake.

«I have seen the area flood before, but it is very difficult today».

«Strong winds and heavy rainfall in Maryland is causing coastal flooding. As you can see, the water is up to my ankles», CBS reports.

Strong winds and torrential rains created huge problems and power outages.

Brazil

A huge cloud covers an entire city in southern Brazil, creating an eerie sight.

According to meteorologists, this phenomenon, called a shelf cloud, usually comes before a strong storm and is caused by the sudden movement of warm and cold air masses.

