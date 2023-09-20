Mexico: Lightning strikes two people on a beach and kills them - Shocking video

A 33 year old vacationing woman and a street vendor were tragically killed when they were struck by lightning while walking on a beach in Mexico.
In fact, the shocking incident was recorded frame by frame by the camera of a man who was near the place where Elvia de Jesus and Felix Andres were struck by lightning.
The two victims - of Mexican origin - were walking on Maruata Beach last Friday (15/9) and the video shows them collapsing on the sand when they were struck by lightning, while another woman screams.
As the British newspaper The Sun reports, the man - who was selling hammocks on the beach - received medical attention at the scene and was rushed to hospital alive, but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
Despite the efforts of both the 33 year old's husband and rescuers who were on the beach, the woman was unable to recover.
Unconfirmed reports from the British newspaper said a third person was injured but was discharged the same day after being hospitalized.
Watch the shocking video:
DAM - Lightning struck 2 people on a beach in Mexico. The woman died on the spot, the man died in the