The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appeared provocative in his speech at the UN, one day before his meeting with the Greek prime minister, Kyriako Mitsotakis.
Specifically, the Turkish president in his speech at the Organization's General Assembly, after underlining that there is no solution to the Cyprus problem with a Federation, called on the international community to recognize the independence of the «Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus» as well as to initiate diplomatic, political and economic relations with her.
Regarding the Eastern Mediterranean, he underlined that Turkey has no ambitions for anyone's rights, however it will not allow anyone to violate its rights.
The Turkish president even described the United Nations Organization as an «empty structure».
Turkish President Erdogan:— TRT World (@trtworld) August 21, 2023
- UN peacekeeping force's intervention in Northern Cyprus road construction is unacceptable
- Türkiye will not let unlawful acts on Cyprus
- Preventing Turkish Cypriots living in Pile from reaching their homeland is neither legal nor humane pic.twitter.com/NRAOiRxCDb
«We believe that the recent events in Cyprus are a result of this empty institutional structure that no longer inspires any justice and trust.»
The Turkish president once again rejected the solution of the Federation and asked the international community to recognize the pseudo-state as an independent state.
«We are passing the 60th anniversary of the appearance of the Cyprus issue. The Turkish Cypriot side has always made sincere efforts to find a just, permanent and sustainable solution to the Cyprus conflict. It is a fact that everyone accepts that a solution can no longer exist on the basis of the federation model.
We call on the international community to recognize the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and to establish diplomatic, political and economic ties with this country», as he called it.
He then made recommendations to the UN peacekeeping force to behave impartially.
«We do not want this discredited power to further lose its prestige in Cyprus»
«We expect the United Nations Peacekeeping Force on the island to diligently observe the impartiality it is obliged to demonstrate.»
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses that UN peacekeeping force overshadowed its impartiality with physical intervention to villagers in Northern Cyprus and its unfortunate statements afterward. Rupert Stone has more pic.twitter.com/wusXkD4Yrm— TRT World (@trtworld) August 21, 2023
«We will not allow our rights to be violated in the eastern Mediterranean»
Regarding the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish president said that «the transformation of the Eastern Mediterranean into an area where peace, prosperity and stability prevail is possible only by respecting the rights and law of all parties. We do not overlook anyone's rights, but we do not and will not allow anyone to violate our rights.»
Erdogan also spoke aggressively against Europe, accusing it of an ambiguous attitude towards Turkey.
«We expect the EU to quickly fulfill its obligations towards our country, the ambiguous attitude towards Turkey must end,» he said.