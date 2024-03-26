# ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ# ΤΕΜΠΗ# ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ# ΜΟΣΧΑ# ΒΙΑ ΑΝΗΛΙΚΩΝ

Βαλτιμόρη: Κατέρρευσε η γέφυρα Key Bridge - Φόβοι για θύματα. Σοκαριστικό βίντεο

Η γέφυρα Key Bridge μήκους 2,57 χιλιομέτρων (1,6 μιλίων) στη Βαλτιμόρη του Μέριλαντ των ΗΠΑ κατέρρευσε αφού ένα φορτηγό πλοίο συγκρούστηκε με αυτήν, όπως μεταδίδει το Reuters. Ήταν γύρω στη 01:30 τα ξημερώματα (τοπική ώρα) όταν έγινε γνωστό ότι ένα μεγάλο πλοίο προσέκρουσε σε γέφυρα με αποτέλεσμα να ξεσπάσει φωτιά και να καταρρεύσει μέρος της, σύμφωνα με τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Οχήματα έχουν πέσει στο νερό.

Οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης εκτάκτων καταστάσεων έχουν σπεύσει στο σημείο.

«Όλες οι λωρίδες κυκλοφορίας κλειστές και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις για περιστατικό στη γέφυρα I-695 Key Bridge. Η κυκλοφορία εκτρέπεται», ανέφερε η Αρχή Μεταφορών του Μέριλαντ σε ανάρτησή της στο X.

 

 

 

