Βαλτιμόρη: Κατέρρευσε η γέφυρα Key Bridge - Φόβοι για θύματα. Σοκαριστικό βίντεο

Η γέφυρα Key Bridge μήκους 2,57 χιλιομέτρων (1,6 μιλίων) στη Βαλτιμόρη του Μέριλαντ των ΗΠΑ κατέρρευσε αφού ένα φορτηγό πλοίο συγκρούστηκε με αυτήν, όπως μεταδίδει το Reuters. Ήταν γύρω στη 01:30 τα ξημερώματα (τοπική ώρα) όταν έγινε γνωστό ότι ένα μεγάλο πλοίο προσέκρουσε σε γέφυρα με αποτέλεσμα να ξεσπάσει φωτιά και να καταρρεύσει μέρος της, σύμφωνα με τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.
Οχήματα έχουν πέσει στο νερό.
Οι υπηρεσίες αντιμετώπισης εκτάκτων καταστάσεων έχουν σπεύσει στο σημείο.
«Όλες οι λωρίδες κυκλοφορίας κλειστές και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις για περιστατικό στη γέφυρα I-695 Key Bridge. Η κυκλοφορία εκτρέπεται», ανέφερε η Αρχή Μεταφορών του Μέριλαντ σε ανάρτησή της στο X.
BREAKING NEWS: The Key Bridge in Baltimore was hit by a container ship & totally collapsed. Many casualties reported.— Ⱥmerican Trucker ???????? (@taylorbilt) March 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/wVjPqbe7DM
????A major bridge in the US city of #Baltimore has collapsed after being struck by a cargo ship.????— Shafek Koreshe (@shafeKoreshe) March 26, 2024
The Maryland Transportation Authority & US Coast Guard confirmed an “incident” on the Francis Scott Key Bridge and said traffic is being re-routed.
It is being seen as a Mass… pic.twitter.com/bfOSleo5l6
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to… pic.twitter.com/SsPMU8Mjph— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2024