BAFTA 2024: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου διεκδικεί 11 βραβεία

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία BAFTA του 2024, ανακοινώθηκαν τη Πέμπτη 18 Ιανουαρίου. Τα ετήσια βραβεία διοργανώνονται από τη Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών για να τιμήσουν την καλύτερη βρετανική και διεθνή συνεισφορά στον κινηματογράφο.
Το «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν προηγείται με 13 υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθεί το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου. Μεταξύ άλλων, το φιλμ του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη είναι υποψήφιο για βραβείο καλύτερης ταινίας, καλύτερης ηθοποιού για την Έμμα Στόουν και διασκευασμένου σεναρίου, επεξεργασίας εικόνας, κουστουμιών και ειδικών εφέ.
Η 77η τελετή των BAFTA θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2024, με παρουσιαστή τον Ντέιβιντ Τένναντ.
Aκολουθούν τα αποτελέσματα
Καλύτερη Ταινία
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία
- All of Us Strangers
- How To Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Wonka
Καλύτερoς Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Η Emma Stone στο Poor Things
Καλύτερoς Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo - Past Lives
O Barry Keoghan στην ταινία Saltburn
Καλύτερoς Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Καλύτερoς Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
- All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
- Maestro - Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Maestro
- Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
All of Us Strangers
Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- Earth Mama
- How To Have Sex
- Is There Anybody Out There?
Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνης Ταινίας
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
The Zone of Interest
Nτοκιμαντέρ
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
- Wham!
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Bafta masks
Βραβείο ανερχόμενου αστέρα (ψηφοφορία από το κοινό)
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Καλύτερο καστ
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How To Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Kαλύτερη διεύθυνση φωτογραφίας
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Kαλύτερη ενδυματολογία
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Καλύτερο μαγκιάζ και κομμώσεις
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Καλύτερος ήχος
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Kαλύτερο Μοντάζ
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη σκηνογραφία
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Ειδικά οπτικά εφέ
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
Πηγή: protothema.gr