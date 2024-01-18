# ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ# ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ# ΓΥΝΑΙΚΟΚΤΟΝΙΑ# ΕΠΙΔΟΜΑ# ΚΟΡΟΝΟΙΟΣ# ΙΣΡΑΗΛ# ΡΕΥΜΑ# ΧΟΥΘΙ# ΓΑΜΟΣ ΟΜΟΦΥΛΩΝ

BAFTA 2024: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου διεκδικεί 11 βραβεία

BAFTA 2024: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες - Το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου διεκδικεί 11 βραβεία

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία BAFTA του 2024, ανακοινώθηκαν τη Πέμπτη 18 Ιανουαρίου. Τα ετήσια βραβεία διοργανώνονται από τη Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών και Τηλεοπτικών Τεχνών για να τιμήσουν την καλύτερη βρετανική και διεθνή συνεισφορά στον κινηματογράφο. 

Το «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν προηγείται με 13 υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθεί το «Poor Things» του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου. Μεταξύ άλλων, το φιλμ του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη είναι υποψήφιο για βραβείο καλύτερης ταινίας, καλύτερης ηθοποιού για την Έμμα Στόουν και διασκευασμένου σεναρίου, επεξεργασίας εικόνας, κουστουμιών και ειδικών εφέ. 

Η 77η τελετή των BAFTA θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2024, με παρουσιαστή τον Ντέιβιντ Τένναντ.

Aκολουθούν τα αποτελέσματα

Καλύτερη Ταινία

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Oppenheimer
 
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία

  • All of Us Strangers
  • How To Have Sex
  • Napoleon
  • The Old Oak
  • Poor Things
  • Rye Lane
  • Saltburn
  • Scrapper
  • Wonka
  • The Zone of Interest

Wonka

Καλύτερoς Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
  • Margot Robbie - Barbie
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Η Emma Stone στο Poor Things

Καλύτερoς Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Teo Yoo - Past Lives

O Barry Keoghan στην ταινία Saltburn

Καλύτερoς Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
  • Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Καλύτερoς Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
  • Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
  • Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
  • The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper
  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Maestro

  • Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

  • All of Us Strangers
  • American Fiction
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

All of Us Strangers

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό

  • Blue Bag Life
  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • Earth Mama
  • How To Have Sex
  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνης Ταινίας

  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

The Zone of Interest

Nτοκιμαντέρ

  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • American Symphony
  • Beyond Utopia
  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
  • Wham!

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Bafta masks

Βραβείο ανερχόμενου αστέρα (ψηφοφορία από το κοινό)

  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia Mckenna-Bruce
  • Sophie Wilde

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική επένδυση

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Καλύτερο καστ

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • How To Have Sex
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Kαλύτερη διεύθυνση φωτογραφίας

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Kαλύτερη ενδυματολογία

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Καλύτερο μαγκιάζ και κομμώσεις

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Καλύτερος ήχος

  • Ferrari
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Kαλύτερο Μοντάζ

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη σκηνογραφία

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Ειδικά οπτικά εφέ

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things

Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους

  • Festival of Slaps
  • Gorka
  • Jellyfish and Lobster
  • Such a Lovely Day
  • Yellow

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

  • Crab Day
  • Visible Mending
  • Wild Summon

Πηγή: protothema.gr

