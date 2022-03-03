Δήμαρχος Μαριούπολης: Προσπαθούν να μας αποκλείσουν - Χωρίς ρεύμα και νερό η πόλη

Οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις προσπαθούν να δημιουργήσουν έναν κλοιό γύρω από τη Μαριούπολη, πραγματοποιώντας επιθέσεις σε σιδηροδρομικές συνδέσεις για να εμποδίσουν την απομάκρυνση των αμάχων, δηλώνει σε βίντεο που δημοσιοποιήθηκε σήμερα, ο δήμαρχος της πόλης Βαντίμ Μποϊτσένκο.

Συνεχείς επιθέσεις τις τελευταίες 24 ώρες έχουν προκαλέσει τη διακοπή της υδροδότησης και της ηλεκτροδότησης και οι τοπικές αρχές έχουν ανάγκη μια κατάπαυση του πυρός για να αποκαταστήσουν την ηλεκτροδότηση, δήλωσε ο ίδιος.

Humanitarian catastrophe in #Mariupol



The occupiers are blocking the supply and recovery of electricity, water and heat - Mayor Vadym Boychenko #WarinUkraine #Ukraine #StandWithUkraine — War In Ukraine (@WarInUkraine22) March 3, 2022

The port city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov was “near to a humanitarian catastrophe”, its deputy mayor said, as Russian troops bombarded it with every weapon in their arsenal pic.twitter.com/J9vM9jaCVH — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) March 3, 2022

«Οι εισβολείς προσπαθούν συστηματικά και μεθοδικά να αποκλείσουν την πόλη της Μαριούπολης», υπογράμμισε ο δήμαρχος.