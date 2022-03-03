Δήμαρχος Μαριούπολης: Προσπαθούν να μας αποκλείσουν - Χωρίς ρεύμα και νερό η πόλη

03 Μαρτίου 2022 - 16:52 | Κόσμος
Οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις προσπαθούν να δημιουργήσουν έναν κλοιό γύρω από τη Μαριούπολη, πραγματοποιώντας επιθέσεις σε σιδηροδρομικές συνδέσεις για να εμποδίσουν την απομάκρυνση των αμάχων, δηλώνει σε βίντεο που δημοσιοποιήθηκε σήμερα, ο δήμαρχος της πόλης Βαντίμ Μποϊτσένκο.

Συνεχείς επιθέσεις τις τελευταίες 24 ώρες έχουν προκαλέσει τη διακοπή της υδροδότησης και της ηλεκτροδότησης και οι τοπικές αρχές έχουν ανάγκη μια κατάπαυση του πυρός για να αποκαταστήσουν την ηλεκτροδότηση, δήλωσε ο ίδιος.

«Οι εισβολείς προσπαθούν συστηματικά και μεθοδικά να αποκλείσουν την πόλη της Μαριούπολης», υπογράμμισε ο δήμαρχος.

