Δείτε λεπτό προς λεπτό όσα συνέβησαν στο Καπιτώλιο, όπως καταγράφηκαν στο twitter

Η εξιστόρηση της εισβολής στο Καπιτώλιο, το βίντεο - ντοκουμέντο από τον θανάσιμο τραυματισμό της γυναίκας και η εκκένωσή του, μέσα από το twiitter

Οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες ζουν μια από τις μελανότερες σελίδες στην ιστορία τους με ευθύνη του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ο οποίος επέλεξε να στήσει σκηνικό εμφυλίου αντί να αποδεχθεί την ήττα του και να λειτουργήσουν οι θεσμοί.

Μια γυναίκα έχασε τη ζωή της στα επεισόδια αλλά και αρκετοί αστυνομικοί έχουν τραυματιστεί έπειτα από την εισβολή των οπαδών του Τραμπ στο Καπιτώλιο. Ολόκληρη η Εθνική Φρουρά της Ουάσινγκτον ενεργοποιήθηκε από το υπουργείο Άμυνας των ΗΠΑ με εντολή Πενς και όχι του Τραμπ, προκειμένου να αντιμετωπιστεί η εισβολή των οπαδών του Τραμπ στο Καπιτώλιο.

Δείτε λεπτό προς λεπτό όσα συνέβησαν στο Καπιτώλιο, όπως καταγράφηκε σε συγκλονιστικά, ιστορικά στιγιμότυπα στο twitter.

Republican senators are being swarmed by Trump protesters on the Hill. Here’s an exasperated @SenToddYoung saying he won’t vote against certifying the election. “I took oath under God… does that still matter in this country?” pic.twitter.com/9nQEbt9Okl — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now: pic.twitter.com/k4Q0ln8pZs — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 6, 2021

GRAPHIC: A woman at the Capitol occupation appears to have been shot in this video. Blood comes out of her mouth. pic.twitter.com/d32S1tXtII — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

Members of Congress shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) pic.twitter.com/0iULwIr24Q — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) January 6, 2021

BREAKING : Pro Trump Radicals are attacking Journalists and Media Crews outside Capitol. Trump has incited against media & members of press since 2016. Footage of broken equipment: pic.twitter.com/Sk2oqldfII

Police continuing to push Trump supporters back from the Capitol, towards the Mall. Didn’t manage to get this on camera, but people have been chanting “Traitors get the rope,” at the police. pic.twitter.com/W4keDPgewG — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) January 6, 2021

As police push Trump supporters back, one man yells, “Wait ‘til we come back with rifles.” pic.twitter.com/QU3GqLQ1na — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) January 7, 2021