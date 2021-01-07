Δείτε λεπτό προς λεπτό όσα συνέβησαν στο Καπιτώλιο, όπως καταγράφηκαν στο twitter

07 Ιανουαρίου 2021 - 08:09 | 1081 | Κόσμος
Δείτε λεπτό προς λεπτό όσα συνέβησαν στο Καπιτώλιο, όπως καταγράφηκαν στο twitter

Η εξιστόρηση της εισβολής στο Καπιτώλιο, το βίντεο - ντοκουμέντο από τον θανάσιμο τραυματισμό της γυναίκας και η εκκένωσή του, μέσα από το twiitter

Οι Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες ζουν μια από τις μελανότερες σελίδες στην ιστορία τους με ευθύνη του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ο οποίος επέλεξε να στήσει σκηνικό εμφυλίου αντί να αποδεχθεί την ήττα του και να λειτουργήσουν οι θεσμοί.

Μια γυναίκα έχασε τη ζωή της στα επεισόδια αλλά και αρκετοί αστυνομικοί έχουν τραυματιστεί έπειτα από την εισβολή των οπαδών του Τραμπ στο Καπιτώλιο. Ολόκληρη η Εθνική Φρουρά της Ουάσινγκτον ενεργοποιήθηκε από το υπουργείο Άμυνας των ΗΠΑ με εντολή Πενς και όχι του Τραμπ, προκειμένου να αντιμετωπιστεί η εισβολή των οπαδών του Τραμπ στο Καπιτώλιο.

Δείτε λεπτό προς λεπτό όσα συνέβησαν στο Καπιτώλιο, όπως καταγράφηκε σε συγκλονιστικά, ιστορικά στιγιμότυπα στο twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 6, 2021

 

 

 

 

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ VIDEO

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

ΤΕΛΕΥΤΑΙΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ

Copyright © 2020 Madata.gr All Rights Reserved. Designed By GreenWeb