Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ: Γιατί απορρίπτει βραβείο ύψους 46.000 ευρώ

Η Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ απέρριψε το βραβείο του Σκανδιναβικού Συμβουλίου προορισμένο για την νεαρή ακτιβίστρια ως φόρο τιμής για την περιβαλλοντική της δράση. "Το κίνημα για την κλιματική αλλαγή δεν χρειάζεται άλλα βραβεία", γράφει η Γκρέτα σε ανάρτηση στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram που εξηγεί γιατί δεν δέχτηκε τα 46.000 ευρώ του Σκανδιναβικού Συμβουλίου.
Η ακτιβίστρια ευχαρίστησε θερμά το Σκανδιναβικό Συμβούλιο για το βραβείο το οποίο χαρακτήρισε ως "Τεράστια τιμή". Αλλά όπως γράφει "Αυτό που χρειάζεται το κίνημα της κλιματικής αλλαγής δεν είναι βραβεία, αλλά να αρχίσουν οι πολιτικοί και οι έχοντες την εξουσία να ακούν την επιστήμη.
Στη Σουηδία ζούμε σαν να έιχαμε περίπου 4 πλανήτες σύμφωνα με τη WWF και το Global Footprint Network και σχεδόν τον ίδιο ισχύει για όλες τις σκανδιναβικές χώρες.
Ανήκουμε στα κράτη που έχουν τη δυνατότητα να κάνουν το μέγιστο. Και όμως οι χώρες μας δεν κάνουν ουσιαστικά τίποτα. Έτσι, έως ότου αρχίσετε να ενεργείτε σύμφωνα με όσα λέει η επιστήμη προκειμένου να περιορίσετε την αύξηση της παγκόσμιας θερμοκρασίας 1,5 ή ακόμα και 2 βαθμούς Κελσίου, εγώ και το Fridays For Future στη Σουηδία επιλέγουμε να μην αποδεχθούμε το περιβαλλοντικό βραβείο του Σκανδιναβικού Συμβουλίου, αλλά ούτε και το χρηματικό έπαθλο των 500.000 σουηδικών κορονών".
Η Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ ήταν το φετιό φαβορί για το Νόμπελ Ειρήνης, αν και το βραβείο τελικά κέρδισε ο Πρωθυπουργός της Αιθιοπίας, Abiy Ahmed.
Η δεκαεξάχρονη ακτιβίστρια ασχολείται με το ζήτημα της κλιματικής αλλαγής εμπνέοντας εκατομμύρια νέους παγκοσμίως. Έχει χαρακτηριστεί υπόδειγμα του παγκόσμιου ακτιβισμού των νέων αλλά και σύμβολο οικολογικής συνείδησης.
Δείτε εδώ ολόκληρη την ανάρτηση της Γρέτα Τούνμπεργκ.
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”
