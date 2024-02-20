Greek farmers protest: Temporary traffic arrangements in Athens

Traffic arrangements today, Tuesday 20/02 in the city center of Athens, due to farmers’ rally at 18.30 at Syntagma square.
Greek Police has set a plan for circulation inside Athens. About 150 agricultural vehicles would reach Athens Avenue after 1200 today and from there they would march to Karaiskaki Square, Omonia Square and eventually to Syntagma Square.
Moreover, more farmers will move to Athens by buses, which will park at the Olympic Stadium.
There will be temporary closure at the following streets:
Athens Avenue, Achilleos, Karaiskaki Square, Amalias Avenue, Panepistimiou Street, Vassilissis Sophia Avenue
Agricultural vehicles will move opposite on Agios Konstantinos street, Omonia Square and Panepistimiou Street, in order to reach Syntagma.
It is estimated that tractors and farmers will leave Athens on Wednesday, with greek police forces guarding the vehicles in the centre of the capital.