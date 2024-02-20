# ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ# ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ# ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΑ ΠΑΝΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΙΑ# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ# ΒΙΑ ΑΝΗΛΙΚΩΝ

Greek farmers protest: Temporary traffic arrangements in Athens

Greek farmers protest: Temporary traffic arrangements in Athens

Traffic arrangements today, Tuesday 20/02 in the city center of Athens, due to farmers’ rally at 18.30 at Syntagma square.

Greek Police has set a plan for circulation inside Athens. About 150 agricultural vehicles would reach Athens Avenue after 1200 today and from there they would march to Karaiskaki Square, Omonia Square and eventually to Syntagma Square.

Moreover, more farmers will move to Athens by buses, which will park at the Olympic Stadium.

 
As for the buses that will transfer more farmers to Athens, they will park at the Olympic Stadium.

There will be temporary closure at the following streets:

 
Athens Avenue, Achilleos, Karaiskaki Square, Amalias Avenue, Panepistimiou Street, Vassilissis Sophia Avenue

Agricultural vehicles will move opposite on Agios Konstantinos street, Omonia Square and Panepistimiou Street, in order to reach Syntagma.

It is estimated that tractors and farmers will leave Athens on Wednesday, with greek police forces guarding the vehicles in the centre of the capital.

ieidiseis.

Ακολουθήστε το Madata.GR στο Google News Madata.GR in Google News

Δείτε ακόμα

ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΕΣΤΕΡΑ

Καιρός: Έρχονται βροχές και καταιγίδες το επόμενο τριήμερο – Πού θα χιονίσει
Ο Καιρός

Καιρός: Έρχονται βροχές και καταιγίδες το επόμενο τριήμερο – Πού θα χιονίσει

Τρίκαλα: Ο δράστης προσπάθησε να κόψει και το δικό του κεφάλι με το αλυσοπρίονο – Νέα ανατριχιαστικά στοιχεία για τον πατροκτόνο
Κοινωνία

Τρίκαλα: Ο δράστης προσπάθησε να κόψει και το δικό του κεφάλι με το αλυσοπρίονο – Νέα ανατριχιαστικά στοιχεία για τον πατροκτόνο

Εκτινάχτηκαν οι τιμές ακινήτων στις Κυκλάδες το 2023 – Ποιο είναι το πιο ακριβό νησί
Οικονομία

Εκτινάχτηκαν οι τιμές ακινήτων στις Κυκλάδες το 2023 – Ποιο είναι το πιο ακριβό νησί

Κυψέλη: Νέα μαρτυρία για το θρίλερ με την εξαφάνιση της Σταυρούλας – «Μέσα στις επόμενες μέρες πιστεύω ότι θα υπάρξει ένταλμα σύλληψης»
Κοινωνία

Κυψέλη: Νέα μαρτυρία για το θρίλερ με την εξαφάνιση της Σταυρούλας – «Μέσα στις επόμενες μέρες πιστεύω ότι θα υπάρξει ένταλμα σύλληψης»

Αθήνα, Θεσσαλονίκη: «Φωτιά» τα σπίτια - Πόσο κοστίζουν 2άρια, 3άρια για αγορά, ενοίκιο
Οικονομία

Αθήνα, Θεσσαλονίκη: «Φωτιά» τα σπίτια - Πόσο κοστίζουν 2άρια, 3άρια για αγορά, ενοίκιο