Τι είναι ο «κανόνας των τριών» που απλοποιεί κατά πολύ τη μόδα

Η μόδα είναι μια άσκηση γούστου και στιλ, αλλά και μια ακροβασία μεταξύ πρακτικότητας και εντυπωσιασμού.
Κι αν φέτος οι fashionistas πειραματίζονται με ασύμμετρους όγκους και περίεργα κοψίματα, τέτοιοι συνδυασμοί δεν είναι φυσικά για όλες.
Η βασιλική οδός είναι η απλοποίηση των πραγμάτων, ώστε να μπορούμε να πειραματιστούμε με τις τάσεις χωρίς να θυσιάζουμε την ευκολία του καθημερινού ντυσίματος.
Κι εδώ μπαίνει στην ιστορία μας ο «νόμος των τριών», τρία κομμάτια δηλαδή πάνω μας που και τη μόδα υπηρετούν, αλλά και εμάς τις ίδιες.
Από casual πρωινά μέχρι και πιο elegant βραδινά, ο κανόνας αφορά στα πάντα και απλοποιεί κατά πολύ τη σκέψη τι να βάλω σήμερα.
Για πάρε ιδέες…
