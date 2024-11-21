The worst nut and why you should avoid it

While experts advise nut lovers to watch the amount of pine nuts and macadamia nuts, they don't consider either to be the worst choice.
In fact the unhealthiest are some of the most common: peanuts.
Peanuts are exposed to aflatoxin, which is a fungus associated with liver cancer.
Aflatoxin is a toxic byproduct of a type of mold that falls under the Aspergillus species umbrella.
According to the National Peanut Board, peanuts may be more likely to be exposed to the toxin when produced in parts of Africa and Asia. In addition to the potential threat that peanuts can pose to liver health, this particular nut can also cause severe, allergic reactions in some people.
So while peanuts are packed with protein and, compared to other snacks, a relatively healthy option, there are a few things to keep in mind as you peruse your options in the supermarket aisle