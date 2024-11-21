The perfect trick to clean kitchen walls

The perfect trick to clean grease off kitchen walls
Removing grease from the walls of your kitchen may not be your easiest and favorite job, but, unfortunately, it is necessary.
Grease buildup can not only make your kitchen smell bad, but it's also a magnet for dust and dirt. What is the perfect trick to remove grease from your walls and make them shine with cleanliness. When you clean the kitchen, the counters, the sink, the table, you often forget to clean the walls, which almost always have "marks" of leftover food.
How many times have you lost the spoon while stirring the food and food is thrown everywhere?
How many times have you had your child sneeze while eating, resulting in a pile of leftover food sticking to the wall next to the table?
See how to perfectly clean grease from kitchen walls All you need is dish soap, some baking soda and a lot of patience.
It is also a good idea to have a microfiber cloth and a soft-bristled brush with you. With these tools, you can remove even the most difficult grease stains very easily. Instructions to clean the kitchen walls:
Step 1: Prepare the area Before you start cleaning the walls, clean the area around them by moving any kitchen appliances, utensils or cutting boards that may be in the middle. It is good to have the space empty so that you can clean in peace. At the same time, you won't accidentally hit the devices, damage them or get them dirty while cleaning the wall behind them. Then dust the wall to remove any loose dirt. Use a microfiber cloth to pick up the dust. If it's been a while since you last washed your walls, you may need to give the cloth a good wash after this job.
Step 2: Create a cleaning solution Next, add a few drops of dish soap to warm water in a spray bottle and spray the solution liberally on the greasy spots. Dish soap is excellent at dissolving and removing grease.
Step 3: Rub gently Using a sponge or a different microfiber cloth, gently scrub the area in a circular motion. It's important to be patient at this point and let the soap work its magic. If the grease is particularly stubborn, let the solution sit for a few minutes before scrubbing. If you are dealing with very hard or sticky grease, you can make a paste with baking soda and water. You can apply the paste to the area and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Then scrub gently with a soft-bristled brush. Baking soda is a natural abrasive that helps remove grease without damaging the paint underneath.
Step 4: Rinse and dry Finally, rinse the sponge or cloth you used with clean water and wipe the entire area to remove any soap residue. Always dry the wall thoroughly with a clean towel at the end of this process because leaving it wet can lead to mold growth, which you don't want - especially in a kitchen.
Tips to keep the walls from getting dirty
Now that your walls are spotless, it's a good idea to think about prevention. Here are some tips to prevent fat from building up again: Use a splash guard when cooking in a pan or a low pot that does not have a lid. This tends to catch most of the grease before it leaves the pan or pot and ends up on your walls. For some foods, it is better to use the air fryer - if you have one at home. So you don't dirty the walls. It is also a good idea to wipe down the kitchen counters, backsplash and walls immediately after cooking. A quick spray of cleaning product and a wipe with a damp cloth can prevent dirt build-up.
How often should you clean the kitchen walls?
Ideally, you should clean your kitchen walls at least once a month to prevent grease build-up. However, if you cook often, especially with a lot of oil, you may want to do this every two weeks. Can you remove grease from wallpapered walls? When cleaning grease from wallpapered walls, a softer touch is required. You should not use hard sponges that can damage the surface of the wallpaper and always test any cleaning solution on a small, inconspicuous area first to avoid discoloration or damage. Also, wring the sponge well and that it is not too wet