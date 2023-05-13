Eurovision 2023: Το τραγούδι της Γερμανίας σε ελληνική διασκευή

Το τραγούδι που επέλεξε η Γερμανία για τον μουσικό διαγωνισμό Blood and Glitter, απέκτησε ελληνική διασκευή.
Ονομάζεται «Λάμψη και Αίμα» και η ηχογράφηση έγινε στο δωμάτιο του Κρις Χαρμς στο Λίβερπουλ το βράδυ της Τρίτης, έπειτα από τον πρώτο ημιτελικό.
Οι στίχοι:
Λάμψη και αίμα, γλυκό και πικρό, εμείς χορτάσαμε τη ζωή
Λάμψη και αίμα, αλήθεια και ψέμα, πέφτουμε πριν σηκωθούμε
Τώρα έλα, έλα
Με σπασμένα φτερά μαθαίνουμε να πετάμε
Είμαστε λάμψη και αίμα
Για να κυκλοφορήσει αυτό το μικρό snippet στα ελληνικά, οι Lord Of The Lost συνεργάστηκαν με το γερμανικό gothic metal συγκρότημα Nachtblut (ελ. Βραδινό Αίμα), του οποίου τον lead singer Askeroth βλέπουμε στο video.
Eurovision 2023: Ακούστε την ελληνική διασκευή του γερμανικού τραγουδιού
Οι original στίχοι:
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter
What we are is but a choice
A promise to ourselves
We are free to break and change
Never forget? Let it go
This or that? No need to know
Whether above or below
We are all from the same blood
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, saint and sinner
We do fall before we rise
Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow
With broken wings, we learn to fly
We are blood and glitter
Keep your head up in the clouds
With two feet on the ground
Life’s too fast so make it count
Never forget? Let it go
This or that? No need to know
Whether above or below
We are all from the same blood
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, saint and sinner
We do fall before we rise
Now go, go, (let your blood) flow, flow
With broken wings, we learn to fly
We are blood and glitter
Go, go, let your blood flow, flow
Blood and glitter
Go, go, let your blood flow
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter
We’re so happy we could die
Blood and glitter, saint and sinner
We do fall before we rise
Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow
With broken wings, we learn to fly
We are blood and glitter
Blood and glitter
Πηγή: sportime.gr