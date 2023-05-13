Eurovision 2023: Το τραγούδι της Γερμανίας σε ελληνική διασκευή

Το τραγούδι που επέλεξε η Γερμανία για τον μουσικό διαγωνισμό Blood and Glitter, απέκτησε ελληνική διασκευή.

Ονομάζεται «Λάμψη και Αίμα» και η ηχογράφηση έγινε στο δωμάτιο του Κρις Χαρμς στο Λίβερπουλ το βράδυ της Τρίτης, έπειτα από τον πρώτο ημιτελικό.

Οι στίχοι:

Λάμψη και αίμα, γλυκό και πικρό, εμείς χορτάσαμε τη ζωή

Λάμψη και αίμα, αλήθεια και ψέμα, πέφτουμε πριν σηκωθούμε

Τώρα έλα, έλα

Με σπασμένα φτερά μαθαίνουμε να πετάμε

Είμαστε λάμψη και αίμα

Για να κυκλοφορήσει αυτό το μικρό snippet στα ελληνικά, οι Lord Of The Lost συνεργάστηκαν με το γερμανικό gothic metal συγκρότημα Nachtblut (ελ. Βραδινό Αίμα), του οποίου τον lead singer Askeroth βλέπουμε στο video.

Eurovision 2023: Ακούστε την ελληνική διασκευή του γερμανικού τραγουδιού

Οι original στίχοι:

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter

What we are is but a choice

A promise to ourselves

We are free to break and change

Never forget? Let it go

This or that? No need to know

Whether above or below

We are all from the same blood

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, saint and sinner

We do fall before we rise

Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow

With broken wings, we learn to fly

We are blood and glitter

Keep your head up in the clouds

With two feet on the ground

Life’s too fast so make it count

Never forget? Let it go

This or that? No need to know

Whether above or below

We are all from the same blood

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, saint and sinner

We do fall before we rise

Now go, go, (let your blood) flow, flow

With broken wings, we learn to fly

We are blood and glitter

Go, go, let your blood flow, flow

Blood and glitter

Go, go, let your blood flow

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, sweet and bitter

We’re so happy we could die

Blood and glitter, saint and sinner

We do fall before we rise

Now go, go, let your blood flow, flow

With broken wings, we learn to fly

We are blood and glitter

Blood and glitter

Πηγή: sportime.gr