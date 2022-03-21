Κίνα: Συντριβή αεροσκάφους της Boeing - Επέβαιναν 133 άτομα

21 Μαρτίου 2022 - 10:43 | Κόσμος
Πληροφορίες για συντριβή ενός αεροπλάνου Boeing 737 στην Κίνα. 

Διεθνή ΜΜΕ αναφέρουν ότι στο αεροσκάφος της China Eastern Airlines επέβαιναν 133 επιβάτες.

Σύμφωνα με το Reuters, έκανε το δρομολόγιο από το Κουνμίνγκ στο Γκουανγκζού και έπεσε στην περιοχή Γκουανγκσί. Προκλήθηκε φωτιά στα βουνά όπως μετέδωσε η κινεζική κρατική τηλεόραση.

 

