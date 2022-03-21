Κίνα: Συντριβή αεροσκάφους της Boeing - Επέβαιναν 133 άτομα

Πληροφορίες για συντριβή ενός αεροπλάνου Boeing 737 στην Κίνα.

Διεθνή ΜΜΕ αναφέρουν ότι στο αεροσκάφος της China Eastern Airlines επέβαιναν 133 επιβάτες.

Σύμφωνα με το Reuters, έκανε το δρομολόγιο από το Κουνμίνγκ στο Γκουανγκζού και έπεσε στην περιοχή Γκουανγκσί. Προκλήθηκε φωτιά στα βουνά όπως μετέδωσε η κινεζική κρατική τηλεόραση.

*Breaking: #China state media now also reporting a plane crash in southern Guangxi province. A China Eastern flight (correcting previous tweet) carrying 133 people that took off from Kunming heading for Guangzhou. Few details yet beyond reports of smoke and fire. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/8SUme9pQYV