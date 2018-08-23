Ο Τραμπ στα βαθιά - Επιπλέει με δυσκολία στο Οβάλ Γραφείο

Ο Τραμπ προσπαθεί να κρατηθεί στην επιφάνεια. Επιπλέει με δυσκολία πάνω από το νερό, που έχει καλύψει όλο το Οβάλ Γραφείο. Αυτό είναι το πρωτοσέλιδο που κυκλοφορεί το περιοδικό Time δια χειρός του Τιμ Ο’ Μπράιεν, που «υπογράφει» τα εξώφυλλα του γνωστού περιοδικού εδώ και σχεδόν 30 χρόνια.
Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος ποζάρει στο εξώφυλο του γνστού περιοδικού και πάνω στο εξώφυλλο αναγράφεται η φράση «Στα βαθιά».
Even in a presidency punctuated by surreal moments, it was a stunning scene. Michael Cohen, the President’s longtime personal lawyer, pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to eight felony counts, including arranging payments during the 2016 campaign to suppress two women’s accounts of alleged extramarital affairs with Donald Trump. “I participated in this conduct,” Cohen avowed, “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump himself. With that extraordinary statement, he implicated the President of the United States in a federal crime—to be violating campaign-finance laws—“principal purpose,” of which he said, was to influence an election that #Trump won by only 78,000 votes in three states. The courtroom drama brought all the President’s legal and political problems together in a single supernova. It highlighted Trump’s sordid history with #women, his willingness to blur the lines between business and #politics, and growing fallout from the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, who referred the Cohen case to federal prosecutors. The explosion came minutes after Trump’s onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of tax evasion and bank fraud in a case prosecuted by Mueller’s deputies. Tuesday was arguably the most pivotal day in this presidency, and the consequences are only beginning to kick in. Read this week’s full cover story on TIME.com. Illustration by @obrienillustration for TIME; animation by @brobeldesign
