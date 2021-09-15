Η φωτογραφία του ιππόκαμπου με μάσκα Covid-19 είναι Έλληνα και είναι υποψήφια για το πρώτο βραβείο

Η φωτογραφία ενός ιππόκαμπου που στην ουρά του έχει πιαστεί μια μάσκα προστασίας κατά της Covid-19,
είναι υποψήφια για το πρώτο βραβείο στο Ocean Photography Awards 2021.
Η φωτογραφία είναι του Νικόλα Σαμαρά και έχει επιλεχθεί μεταξύ 3.500 άλλων φωτογραφιών
Η συγκεκριμένη φωτογραφία είναι υποψήφια στην κατηγορία Conservation Photographer of the year.
"A seahorse clings to a face mask (in Stratoni, Greece)" got the ocean photography award 2021.
Entitled as Conservation Photographer, Nicholas Samaras. #oceanphotography pic.twitter.com/FIolexSGLi
— Scientia (@MagScientia) September 14, 2021