Έλληνας φωτογράφος απαθανάτισε ιππόκαμπο με μάσκα Covid-19 και είναι υποψήφια για το πρώτο βραβείο

Η φωτογραφία ενός ιππόκαμπου που στην ουρά του έχει πιαστεί μια μάσκα προστασίας κατά της Covid-19,

είναι υποψήφια για το πρώτο βραβείο στο Ocean Photography Awards 2021.

Η φωτογραφία είναι του Νικόλα Σαμαρά και έχει επιλεχθεί μεταξύ 3.500 άλλων φωτογραφιών

Η συγκεκριμένη φωτογραφία είναι υποψήφια στην κατηγορία Conservation Photographer of the year.

"A seahorse clings to a face mask (in Stratoni, Greece)" got the ocean photography award 2021.



Entitled as Conservation Photographer, Nicholas Samaras. #oceanphotography pic.twitter.com/FIolexSGLi

