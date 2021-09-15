Έλληνας φωτογράφος απαθανάτισε ιππόκαμπο με μάσκα Covid-19 και είναι υποψήφια για το πρώτο βραβείο

15 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021 - 18:44 | Κοινωνία
Η φωτογραφία ενός ιππόκαμπου που στην ουρά του έχει πιαστεί μια μάσκα προστασίας κατά της Covid-19, 

 είναι υποψήφια για το πρώτο βραβείο στο  Ocean Photography Awards 2021.

Η φωτογραφία είναι του Νικόλα Σαμαρά και  έχει επιλεχθεί μεταξύ 3.500 άλλων φωτογραφιών

Η συγκεκριμένη φωτογραφία είναι υποψήφια στην κατηγορία Conservation Photographer of the year.

"A seahorse clings to a face mask (in Stratoni, Greece)" got the ocean photography award 2021.


Entitled as Conservation Photographer, Nicholas Samaras. #oceanphotography pic.twitter.com/FIolexSGLi

— Scientia (@MagScientia) September 14, 2021

