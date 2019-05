Πρίγκιπας Harry: Το δώρο που δέχτηκε για τον νεογέννητο γιο του

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

The Duke of Sussex today attended the official launch of The Invictus Games The Hague 2020. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women. Sport has the power to help people physically and psychologically. Our mental fitness is the key, because without it we fail to operate efficiently; but with it your physical performance and potential are exponentially improved and we have witnessed this over and over again. Thousands of hopeful competitors around the world are training hard, putting the hours in and aiming to represent their country once again at next years’ Games. 19 nations will be represented in The Hague, standing shoulder to shoulder, and showing the world what teamwork, friendship and loyalty really means. In these challenging times these values are more important than ever. It is your resilience, your determination and your courage which draw crowds in their thousands. Leaving them feeling more inspired, moved and proud than they ever thought possible. You have already proved - anything is possible. Make these games your own. We chose you for a reason. And it wasn’t just because I like the colour orange! Thank you all for guarding the Invictus Spirit and see you in 2020. - The Duke of Sussex

