Celine Dion: Ακυρώνει τις συναυλίες της και μπαίνει στο χειρουργείο

Ακυρώνει όλες τις συναυλίες της η Celine Dion, καθώς αντιμετωπίζει ένα σοβαρό πρόβλημα υγείας που δεν τις επιτρέπει να φανεί συνεπής στις επαγγελματικές της υποχρεώσεις.
Σύμφωνα με επίσημη ανακοίνωση, η διάσημη τραγουδίστρια πάσχει από μία διαταραχή στο αυτί της που ονομάζεται Τυμπανοπνευμονία (Patulous Eustachian tube), κάτι που της δημιουργεί προβλήματα στην ομιλία και στην ακοή και κατά συνέπεια, στο τραγούδι.
Μάλιστα, η Celine Dion πρόκειται να υποβληθεί άμεσα σε χειρουργική επέμβαση προκειμένου να απαλλαγεί από το πρόβλημα υγείας που αντιμετωπίζει.
«Με λύπη σας πληροφορούμε πως οι εμφανίσεις της Celine Dion στο The Colosseum στο Las Vegas έχουν ακυρωθεί. H Celine αντιμετωπίζει μια διαταραχή στο αυτί της, γνωστή ως Τυμπανοπνευμονία, η οποία της δημιουργεί προβλήματα στην ακοή, κάτι που κάνει εξαιρετικά δύσκολο το να τραγουδήσει. Η ίδια βρίσκεται σε αυτή την κατάσταση τους τελευταίους 12 με 18 μήνες, αλλά αντιμετωπίζει το πρόβλημα με φαρμακευτική αγωγή. Τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες, όμως, τα φάρμακα δεν λειτουργούν, με συνέπεια να πρέπει να υποβληθεί σε μία μικρή επεμβατική χειρουργική επέμβαση» ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά η επίσημη ανακοίνωση όπου η Celine Dion εμφανίζεται να απολογείται στους χιλιάδες θαυμαστές της που δε θα μπορέσει να πραγματοποιήσει το show της.
CÉLINE DION PERFORMANCES - MARCH AND APRIL CANCELLED We regret to inform you that the performances of Céline at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace scheduled for March 27 through April 18 have been cancelled. Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing. She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem. “My luck hasn’t been very good lately... I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry." - Céline Céline is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum as scheduled on Tuesday, May 22nd. Céline, Caesars Palace, and AEG Presents apologize for any inconvenience this causes ticket holders. Ticket holders for the cancelled performances should be aware of the following: TICKET REFUNDS Credit Cards – Orders purchased with a credit card for the cancelled performance will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase. Cash - Those who purchased tickets with cash may present tickets at the original point of sale for a refund. Please note that Céline, The Colosseum, AXS, Caesars Palace, and AEG Presents are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of this performance. - Team Céline #celinedion #celinedionvegas
