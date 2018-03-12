Η ανάρτηση νεαρής ηθοποιού λίγες ημέρες μετά την αποβολή του μωρού της

Μια από τις πιο δύσκολες στιγμές στην ζωή της βιώνει η Claire Holt. Η Αυστραλή ηθοποιός, η οποία έγινε γνωστή μέσα από τις τηλεοπτικές σειρές The Vampire Diaries και The Originals – υποδυόμενη και στα δύο τον ρόλο της Rebekah Mikaelson – μοιράστηκε στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram την δυσάρεστη εμπειρία που έζησε πριν μερικές μέρες, όταν απέβαλλε.
Η όμορφη ηθοποιός επέλεξε να δημοσιοποιήσει τη δύσκολη στιγμή που βιώνει στην προσωπική της ζωή, με σκοπό να βρει και άλλες γυναίκες που έζησαν το ίδιο και να πάρει δύναμη από εκείνες. Η Claire Holt έχει πάντα στο πλευρό της τον σύντροφό της, Andrew Joblin, ο οποίος την υποστηρίζει σε αυτή τη εξαιρετικά άσχημη περίοδο.
«Τράβηξα αυτή τη φωτογραφία πριν 10 μέρες ενώ περίμενα να μου αφαιρέσουν το μικρό μου μωράκι, μετά από τη διάγνωση ότι δεν έχει καρδιακό παλμό. Την έστειλα στον αρραβωνιαστικό μου για να του δείξω ότι είμαι μια χαρά, καθώς ο ίδιος περίμενε στην αίθουσα αναμονής. Δεν ήμουν.
Ποτέ δεν έχω νιώσει πιο άσχημα στη ζωή μου. Δεν ήξερα αν πρέπει να σας ανακοινώσω τα νέα τόσο γρήγορα καθώς ακόμη φοβάμαι να δημοσιοποιήσω μια τόσο προσωπική μάχη, αλλά πρέπει να το κάνω γιατί είναι σημαντικό.
Κάποια να μου πει ότι αυτή η κατάθλιψη και η απελπισία είναι φυσιολογική. Ότι δεν έφταιξα εγώ σε κάτι. Ότι δεν θα πονάω για πάντα. Βρήκα μια ομάδα στο διαδίκτυο από γυναίκες που έχουν ζήσει ακριβώς ό,τι και εγώ και που μοιράζονται την εμπειρία τους… Μου ραγίζει η καρδιά που σκέφτομαι ότι το να χάνεις παιδί, είναι κάτι που πρέπει να το κρατάς για τον εαυτό σου. Δεν θα μπορούσα να επιβιώσω αν δεν είχα την υποστήριξη του συντρόφου μου. Παρά τον πόνο του, ήταν ο βράχος μου και το δίχτυ ασφαλείας μου», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων στα social media.
I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t. I’ve never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it's important. After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn’t my fault. That I wasn’t broken forever. I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn’t often or openly discussed. It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves. Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him. I also found that opening up to people is crucial. As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs - their own, their wife’s, their sister’s. So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it. Finally, I want to share a blog post that resonated with every part of me. You can find the link in my bio, @leandramcohen of @manrepeller articulates the emotional rollercoaster with an eloquence that I could never possess. To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too.
Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Claire Holt (@claireholt) στις 4 Μάρ, 2018 στις 3:52 μμ PST
