Όσκαρ 2018: Oλες οι υποψηφιότητες και οι καλύτερες ταινίες σε ένα βίντεο

Η κούρσα κορυφώνεται και σε λίγες ώρες από τώρα τα ονόματα των νικητών στα Όσκαρ θα ανακοινωθούν.
Με τα φαβορί να είναι αυτά που όλοι συμφωνούν (Shape of Water & Three Billboards) σας υπενθυμίζουμε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία.
Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες μέσω live stream από το ΥοuTube.
Το "Σχήμα του νερού" έχει προταθεί για 13 Όσκαρ συνολικά, μεταξύ των οποίων και αυτό της Καλύτερης Ταινίας.
Καλύτερη ταινία
Να με φωνάζεις με το όνομά σου (Call me by your name)
Η πιο σκοτεινή ώρα (Darkest hour)
Δουνκέρκη (Dunkirk)
Τρέξε! (Get out)
Lady Bird
Αόρατη κλωστή (Phantom Thread)
The Post (Απαγορευμένα μυστικά)
Το σχήμα του νερού (The shape of water)
Οι Τρεις Πινακίδες Έξω από το Έμπινγκ, στο Μιζούρι (Three Billboards Outside)
Σκηνοθεσίας
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Σάλι Χόκινς, το «Σχήμα του νερού»
Φράνσες ΜακΝτόρμαντ, «Τρεις πινακίδες έξω από το Έμπινγκ στο Μιζούρι»
Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι, «Εγώ, η Τόνια»
Σίρσα Ρόναν, «Lady Bird»
Μέριλ Στριπ, «The Post: Απαγορευμένα Μυστικά
A’ Aντρικού Ρόλου
Τιμοθι Σαλαμέ για το "Call Me by Your Name"
Ντάνιελ Ντέι-Λιούις για το "Phantom Thread"
Γκάρι Όλντμαν για το «Η πιο σκοτεινή ώρα»
Ντάνιελ Καλούγια για το "Get Out" («Τρέξε!»)
Ντένζελ Ουάσινγκτον για το "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Β΄ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Β΄Αντρικού Ρόλου
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
DeKalb Elementary
The 11 o' clock
My Nephew Emmett T
The Silent Child All of Us
Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Animation Μικρού Μήκους
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Διασκευασμένο σενάριο
Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green)
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)
Ξένης ταινίας
«Το τετράγωνο» (Σουηδία)
«Μια φανταστική γυναίκα» (Χιλή)
«Η ψυχή και το σώμα» (Ουγγαρία)
«Χωρίς αγάπη» (Ρωσία)
«The insult» (Λίβανος)
Ντοκιμαντέρ
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Οπτικά Εφέ
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Ήχος
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Μιξάζ
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Μοντάζ
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Φωτογραφία
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
