Όσκαρ 2018: Oλες οι υποψηφιότητες και οι καλύτερες ταινίες σε ένα βίντεο

Η κούρσα κορυφώνεται και σε λίγες ώρες από τώρα τα ονόματα των νικητών στα Όσκαρ θα ανακοινωθούν.



Με τα φαβορί να είναι αυτά που όλοι συμφωνούν (Shape of Water & Three Billboards) σας υπενθυμίζουμε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία.



Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες μέσω live stream από το ΥοuTube.



Το "Σχήμα του νερού" έχει προταθεί για 13 Όσκαρ συνολικά, μεταξύ των οποίων και αυτό της Καλύτερης Ταινίας.

Καλύτερη ταινία



Να με φωνάζεις με το όνομά σου (Call me by your name)

Η πιο σκοτεινή ώρα (Darkest hour)

Δουνκέρκη (Dunkirk)

Τρέξε! (Get out)

Lady Bird

Αόρατη κλωστή (Phantom Thread)

The Post (Απαγορευμένα μυστικά)

Το σχήμα του νερού (The shape of water)

Οι Τρεις Πινακίδες Έξω από το Έμπινγκ, στο Μιζούρι (Three Billboards Outside)



Σκηνοθεσίας



Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out



Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου



Σάλι Χόκινς, το «Σχήμα του νερού»

Φράνσες ΜακΝτόρμαντ, «Τρεις πινακίδες έξω από το Έμπινγκ στο Μιζούρι»

Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι, «Εγώ, η Τόνια»

Σίρσα Ρόναν, «Lady Bird»

Μέριλ Στριπ, «The Post: Απαγορευμένα Μυστικά



A’ Aντρικού Ρόλου



Τιμοθι Σαλαμέ για το "Call Me by Your Name"

Ντάνιελ Ντέι-Λιούις για το "Phantom Thread"

Γκάρι Όλντμαν για το «Η πιο σκοτεινή ώρα»

Ντάνιελ Καλούγια για το "Get Out" («Τρέξε!»)

Ντένζελ Ουάσινγκτον για το "Roman J. Israel, Esq."



Β΄ Γυναικείου Ρόλου



Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water



Β΄Αντρικού Ρόλου



Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους



DeKalb Elementary

The 11 o' clock

My Nephew Emmett T

The Silent Child All of Us



Κινουμένων Σχεδίων



The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent



Animation Μικρού Μήκους



Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes



Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο



The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)



Διασκευασμένο σενάριο



Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green)

Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)



Ξένης ταινίας



«Το τετράγωνο» (Σουηδία)

«Μια φανταστική γυναίκα» (Χιλή)

«Η ψυχή και το σώμα» (Ουγγαρία)

«Χωρίς αγάπη» (Ρωσία)

«The insult» (Λίβανος)



Ντοκιμαντέρ



Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island



Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους



Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop



Οπτικά Εφέ



Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes



Ήχος



Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Μιξάζ



Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi



Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση



Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water



Μοντάζ



Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Φωτογραφία



Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

