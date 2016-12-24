Όλα τα γεγονότα του 2016 σε ένα σκίτσο

O Niv Bavarsky κατάφερε να συγκεντρώσει μέσα σε ένα εξαιρετικά λεπτομερές σκίτσο όλα τα ευχάριστα και δυσάρεστα γεγονότα του 2016.

Το σκίτσο του καλλιτέχνη, βασίζεται στο πίνακα «Ο Κήπος των Επίγειων Απολαύσεων» του Ιερώνυμου Μπος.

Στο σκίτσο απεικονίζονται 127 γεγονότα και άνθρωποι που απασχόλησαν την παγκόσμια κοινή γνώμη μέσα στο 2016, μεταξύ των οποίων, θάνατοι αλλά χωρισμοί, το Όσκαρ του Ντι Κάπριο, η εκλογή Tραμπ, το προσφυγικό, ακόμα και η μανία με τα Pokemon.

Επειδή ίσως δυσκολευτείτε να τα εντοπίσετε όλα, υπάρχει και λεπτομερής ανάλυση για τα πρόσωπα και τις καταστάσεις που απεικονίζονται, από αριστερά προς τα δεξιά.

1. Harambe RIP 2. Chyna RIP 3. Rob Ford RIP 4. Leonard Cohen RIP 5. Prince RIP 6. Vanity RIP 7. David Bowie RIP 8. Gene Wilder RIP 9. Alan Rickman RIP 10. Jo Cox RIP 11. Merle Haggard RIP 12. Phife Dawg RIP 13. Muhammad Ali RIP 14. Garry Shandling RIP 15. Janet Reno RIP 16. Fidel Castro RIP 17. Pat Summitt RIP 18. Sharon Jones RIP 19. José Fernández RIP 20. Arnold Palmer RIP 21. Harper Lee RIP 22. Anton Yelchin RIP 23. Florence Henderson RIP 24. Gwen Ifill RIP 25. Antonin Scalia RIP 26. Nancy Reagan RIP 27. Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando 28. Black Lives Matter movement 29. Dallas PD sniper victims 30. Oakland warehouse fire 31. No Man's Sky 32. Chicago Cubs finally win! 33. Vin Scully retires 34. Candace Parker and the Sparks win WNBA championship 36. Kobe Bryant retires 36. Von Miller and the Broncos win Super Bowl 37. Hodor holding a door 38. Colin Kaepernick takes knee during anthem 39. Simone Biles + Final Five 40. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Cleveland Cavaliers win NBA championship 41. Syrian refugees 42. Squirtle [Pokemon] 43. X-Files 44. Facebook Live and Chewbacca mask lady become popular 45. Member Berries 46. Finding Dory 47. Kim & Kanye had a rough year 48. La Croix beverage 49. Beyoncé's Lemonade 50. Frank Ocean's Blonde 51. Chance the Rapper's Coloring Book 52. Tracer from Overwatch 53. Ghostbusters relaunch 54. EASTER EGG you'll have to find yourself. No hints! 55. Issa Rae on Insecure 56. Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda is omnipresent 57. Pidgey [Pokemon] 58. Super hero movies are one big super hero brawl 59. Atlanta is a hit 60. Westworld intrigues 61. Eevee [Pokemon] 62. Eleven from Stranger Things 63. D.W. Read's Arthur meme 64. Hulk Hogan's lawsuit crushes Gawker 65. Negan terrorizes on Walking Dead 66. here come dat boi 67. Cassian Andor, Jyn Erso, and K-2SO from Rogue One 68. President Obama visits Cuba and Laos 69. Τhe ghost of Twitter trolls 70. Kim Kardashian's stolen jewelry 71. Kylie's lip kit 72. Leonardo DiCaprio finally wins an Oscar for his role in The Revenant 73. The Pen Pineapple Apple Pen guy 74. Luke Cage 75. Elizabeth Holmes peddles snake oil 76. Marcia Clark, O.J. Simpson, and Robert Shapiro 77. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones on fire 78. RIP Vine 79. Yahoo has a fire sale 80. RIP The Toast 81. Flint, Michigan still doesn't have clean water 82. Steven Avery in prison jumpsuit 83. Standing Rock protests 84. Michael Phelps 85. Katie Ledecky 86. Ryan Lochte 87. Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez celebrate Leicester City's first Premier League title 88. Kevin Durant joins Golden State Warriors after their Finals loss 89. Ma'a Nonu of New Zealand's record-setting All Blacks rugby team 90. Viral photo of woman arrested while protesting police brutality in Baton Rouge, Louisiana 91. Malheur Standoff led by Ammon Bundy 92. Celebrity splits: Johnny Depp & Amber Heard, Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris, Brangelina 93. Seven states vote to legalize marijuana 94. Pokémon ball 95. Bulbasaur [Pokémon] 96. Zika-carrying mosquito 97. Conor McGregor / Nate Diaz bout 98. David Cameron resigns as Prime Minister after Brexit vote 99. Theresa May becomes UK Prime Minister 100. North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory blocks bathroom access 101. Huge crowd of Bernie supporters 102. Bernie Sanders 103. Roger Ailes leaves Fox News in wake of sexual harassment claims 104. Water bottle flip 105. Damn Daniel back at it again with the white Vans 106. Ken Bone 107. FBI investigates Hillary Clinton's email server 108. Nate Silver never rules out a Trump win 109. Epicurean Trump supporter Scott Adams 110. Rudy Giuliani rages 111. Sean Hannity find loves 112. Melania cribs Michelle's speech 113. Hillary Clinton 114. Huma Abedin 115. Anthony Weiner remains indecent 116. Steve Bannon 117. Vice President-elect Mike Pence 118. Ivanka Trump 119. Lovable Pepe the Frog transformed into Evil Alt-Right mascot 120. Reince Priebus tries to stage manage 121. Julian Assange 122. Vladimir Putin 123. President-elect Donald Trump 124. "Grab them by the pussy" 125. #Pizzagate 126. John Glenn RIP 127. Hyper Light Drifter Πηγή: www.lifo.gr